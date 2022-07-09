Hailey Bieber impresses in zip bikini

Hailey Bieber close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber is showing off her supermodel figure in a summery-ready zip bikini as she promotes the Victoria’s Secret brand she fronts.

The 25-year-old made 2021 headlines for signing up to VS amid the lingerie giant’s massive revamp, and new photos are showing her in the popular merchandise.

Hailey Bieber stuns in bikini for Victoria’s Secret

Photos posted to the VS Instagram on Friday showed Hailey in a fun, printed, and tight two-piece – Victoria’s Secret dubbed the look “classic.”

The wife to Peaches singer Justin Bieber opened shot close up and by a green pool inflatable.

Peeping her monochrome and leaf-print bikini top, Hailey posed in bright green shades, also rocking a glossy lip. A swipe right showed the Rhode beauty founder flaunting her jaw-dropping figure with her arms up to her head, a sideways smile, plus a massive display of her catwalk queen body.

Fans saw Hailey in a classic-cut and matching bikini with a zip detail at the chest.

“A classic two-piece paired with neon sunnies has us on our summer behavior,” a caption read. Hailey was quick to post VS content on her own feed on Friday as she reshared the same bikini look and threw in a stunning white lingerie one, too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Posting for her 45.9 million followers, Hailey sizzled in a push-up bra and matching lace-accent undies, also rocking white socks. “@victoriassecret,” she wrote as fans left over 800,000 likes overnight.

Hailey had announced her VS join back in November 2021, taking to Instagram and writing: “I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective – a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way. Looking forward to partnering with VS on this m journey and all to come!”

Hailey Bieber proud to front Victoria’s Secret amid rebrand

In a separate statement, the YSL ambassador said: “I’m humbled to be in the company of these amazing women, many of whom have inspired me in countless ways with their own stories. I look forward to helping to create positive change as part of the VS collective.”



Victoria’s Secret’s rebrand comes with inclusivity as its main selling point – the label has suffered bad press in the past, not limited to allegations of toxicity and a promo portfolio that wasn’t inclusive. Also fronting the brand this year are actress Priyanka Chopra and Olympian Eileen Gu.

Hailey also fronts Levi’s jeans, Bare Minerals cosmetics, and designers Miu Miu and Hugo Boss.