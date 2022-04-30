Hailey Bieber impresses in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Hailey Bieber in a close-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber is big-time impressing fans while in a thigh-skimming miniskirt. The supermodel and wife to Yummy singer Justin Bieber landed herself another magazine cover, and not just any one.

Posting her latest Vogue France cover to Instagram on Friday, the Levi’s spokesperson thrilled her 43 million+ followers, going edgy and leggy and raking in over 750,000 likes.

Hailey Bieber stuns in miniskirt look

Hailey, who seemingly has the magazines waiting in line, posed amid a white backdrop.

The Bare Minerals face, set to launch her own Rhode beauty line, highlighted her slender figure in a lime green miniskirt with a long train just about visible. She paired her skirt with a skintight black turtleneck with very long sleeves, also posing with hair over one eye.

Drawing attention to her chiseled facial features, the blonde opted for a thick brows finish, plus a warming blush and a deep red lip flaunting her plump pout.

She shouted out the “new @voguefrance” in her caption, also thanking her glam team. Her outfit came courtesy of Italian luxury designer Prada, a brand that’s been getting major celebrity shout-outs of late, thanks to mogul Kim Kardashian.

Hailey, best known for marrying Canadian singer Justin Bieber in 2018 and seeing her modeling career shoot up, as a result, is fresh from confirming she’s done giving interviews about her marriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailey Bieber is done talking about Justin Bieber

“It doesn’t feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you and then it gets taken out of context. The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing,” she told The Wall Street Journal in February.

As to starting a family with Justin, the model added: “I think ideally in the next couple of years, we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

Fans keep speculating whether Hailey is pregnant, with the frenzy spiking last fall as Justin said he wanted to “squish out a nugget” with Hailey. The two never announced that they were getting married, tying the knot in a courthouse, although they have since marked their marriage via an official and lavish ceremony.