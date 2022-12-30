Hailey Bieber stunned in a sheer wrap and undergarments. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Instagram

Hailey Bieber wowed as she posed in a translucent wrap with her hair down and makeup glam. The 26-year-old model and socialite posed for the stunning photos while standing against a grey wall.

Her outfit and features stood out brilliantly against the plain background, and the photo’s dim lighting also created a nice effect for the photo. While a soft light highlighted Bieber, the background was a bit shadowy.

Meanwhile, for the photo shoot, Bieber donned a sheer dark brown wrap. The top end of the fabric wrapped around her chest, with an extra fold of fabric forming a peaked overhang on her torso.

The wrap was positioned to cover one leg while leaving a thigh-high split on the other side. Meanwhile, underneath the sheer wrap, she wore black underwear.

The outfit showed off her incredibly toned midriff and flawless legs as she struck several different poses. In the first two photos, she posed with her arms behind her back while smoldering at the camera.

In the last photo, she shared a closeup of her face with her head titled to one side. In doing so, she highlighted her glossy lipliner, glamorous makeup, and her long brunette locks, which tumbled down her shoulders.

Hailey Bieber shares her fashion with fans

Bieber captioned the post with a single brown heart emoji to match the color of her wrap. The post quickly racked up over a million likes, with commenters gushing over her stunning look.

The model’s Instagram account has largely been used to share her latest outfits and styles with her fans. Just a week before donning her sheer wrap, she posted a few more photos in front of a gray wall.

For this photoshoot, she went for an entirely different look as she donned a beige jacket over a graphic t-shirt. She also went heavy on the jewelry for this shoot, wearing layered pearl necklaces and some blingy gold cross earrings.

Just days before, she had shown off her gorgeous holiday look. The outfit included a white fur coat over a black mini dress with a strip of white on the edge of the skirt and a pair of knee-high black leather boots.

To add to the festive theme of the photos, she held a bright red purse in her hand and also donned red fingernail polish and red lipstick.

The photos have further solidified her status as a true fashion icon.

Hailey Bieber is the CEO of Rhode

While Bieber is most well-known for her modeling and her connection to the Baldwin family, she recently started a new venture. She delved into entrepreneurship by launching her beauty brand, Rhode.

She officially launched the brand in June of this year. The launch was highly anticipated as fans of Bieber were curious to know the secret to her flawless, glowing skin.

Upon Rhode’s debut, Bieber dropped three Skincare products, the Peptide Glazing Fluid, the Barrier Restore Cream, and the Peptide Lip Treatment. All of the products are vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-developed.

Since the company’s launch, Bieber has slowly been expanding its product offerings. She recently added different scents to the lip treatment, such as vanilla, caramel, and watermelon.

Meanwhile, she has promoted her brand with photoshoots showing how the products give her skin its gorgeous glow. She has also taken the time to educate her followers about skincare and the science behind her products.

While Rhode is a pretty fresh business still, Bieber will likely continue expanding it in the coming years.