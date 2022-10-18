Hailey Bieber is seen at the 2022 women in Hollywood event. Pic credit: @Haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber looks absolutely stunning as she attends Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event. Celebrities gathered Monday night at the Getty Center in Los Angeles to honor the women who are shaking it up in Hollywood today.

Hailey was seen sporting a floor-length dress. The brown gown was skin-tight with a turtleneck neckline for a chic look. She paired the dress with purple pointed-toe heels.

The Rhode mogul kept the accessories simple with a gold bracelet over her sleeve and a couple of rings to add some shine to the outfit.

For her hair, she went for a darker look, showing off her newly brunette locks to the event. She sported beach waves that laid effortlessly on her shoulders to contrast with the sleek dress.

Hailey kept her makeup simple with light brown eyeshadow, and a bright pink lip.

It’s fitting that Hailey graced the event as she has been making a big impact as of late within the modeling and beauty industry.

Hailey Bieber stuns at a major Hollywood gala

Hailey is set to prove this week that brown is a great color for her. She was recently seen at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala looking absolutely breathtaking.

Hailey wore a Yves Saint Laurant floor-length gown to the gala in Los Angeles Saturday night. The dress featured a large cut-out on her torso, highlighting the supermodel’s toned abs. Through the bust, fans can see rouging that mimics the effect that it was tied on. The skirt of the dress gathered at the front to give a goddess-like effect, and accentuate Hailey’s tiny waist.

For her accessories, she wore a unique diamond brown choker to match her gown and to highlight the heart shape neckline of the dress.

For her hair, she flat ironed her brunette locks for a dead-straight finish. For her makeup, she kept it sultry with a brown smokey eye and pink matte lipstick.

Hailey Bieber used the Gala to make amends

There have been a lot of rumors about Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez not getting along. Selena Gomez had a long-term relationship with Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber. The relationship was on and off but lasted almost eight years. When Justin ultimately decided to marry Hailey, people assumed there would be bad blood between the two starlets. However, according to a source who spoke to E! News, the two were seen taking photos together while at the gala.

“They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all,” they told the news outlet. “They wanted to show that there’s really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it.”