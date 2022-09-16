Hailey Bieber goes topless as she promotes new clothing collab

Hailey Bieber went topless as she promoted her new clothing collab. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Hailey Bieber’s career is at an ultimate high lately, with her skincare line, Rhode, going from strength to strength, and becoming a Tiffany & Co. ambassador.

Now, she’s breaking into the fashion sphere, dropping a new collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC. The company, co-founded by stylist Christine Centenera and designer Josh Goot, drops new launches as capsule wardrobes, and Hailey’s is no different.

Unsurprisingly named Hailey Bieber x Wardrobe.NYC, the collab features almost all black pieces, and it’s as minimalist as it gets.

Fans of the brand can buy blazers, sweatpants, t-shirts, leggings, dresses, and an oversized winter coat, and the website even sells pieces as wardrobe sets.

The wardrobe appears to comprise everything Hailey wears on daily basis and is really a collection that features her personal style, so any fans of Mrs. Bieber’s street style will be happy with the range.

With her skincare line, Rhode, out and the new wardrobe collab, you can look just like Hailey, glossy, hydrated face and all.

On the website, you can buy a four-piece bundle that includes the HB Blazer, HB Mini Dress, HB Long Sleeve Tee, and a choice of HB Trouser or HB Leggings for $1,750, as well as an eight-piece bundle comprised of the four-piece set plus the HB Coat, HB Track Top, HB Track Pant and HB Ribbed Tank for $3,750.

Hailey showed off her personal way of styling the pieces on her Instagram, even sharing a topless photo of herself in which the leggings were more obvious.

In the carousel, Hailey was seen wearing the black winter coat, which is so big, one can easily fit a chunky sweater or scarf underneath. She wore tight leggings that fell into a V-shape around her feet, which were covered in a pair of black heels.

In the second photo, Hailey’s topless photo was shown, as she dropped the coat and covered her chest. She looked over her shoulder in a shy gesture as her dark blonde hair fell down her back.

Hailey showed off several outfits, including blazers and sweatpants

Further photos showed Hailey in nothing but a blazer with chunky, black ankle boots, and a comfier outfit that featured a pair of white sweatpants. Though, if Hailey is wearing sweatpants, she makes them look a whole lot more stylish than most of us do.

In her caption, Hailey wrote, “these pieces are what my idea of the perfect essentials are this fall/winter and every season in between that can be your permanent staple pieces. I hope you all love them as much as I do.”

The pics received over 1 million likes, including from Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler, former Victoria’s Secret angel Lily Aldridge, and The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.

Elle US asked Hailey what piece she would wear from the wardrobe if she could only choose one, and she replied, “So hard to choose, but I would wear the blazer forever. I feel like it’s a really timeless and versatile piece that goes with everything!”