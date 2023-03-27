Hailey Bieber proved today that her life does not always revolve around personal drama as she went to her social media page with her latest promotional ad.

The model has recently been embroiled in major internet turmoil after she and Kylie Jenner were accused of throwing shade at Selena Gomez, with Hailey later turning to Selena to let her know that she was receiving death threats.

Despite the ongoing stress that the situation is undoubtedly causing Hailey, the wife of Justin Bieber has remained as professional as possible as she continues to enjoy more than fifteen minutes of fame as a successful celebrity figure.

As evidenced by her recent post, Hailey has clearly not let recent events impact her mindset when it comes to her career, with the brunette showing off her posing skills in a new series of snaps for FILA USA.

Hailey started off with a preppy snap as she leaned against a wall while clad in a very sporty ensemble.

Her hair was braided into two high pigtails and appeared to be longer than her current chop, alluding to the fact that the ad was shot prior to her hair-cutting adventure.

Hailey Bieber poses for new FILA USA ad

Going with a serious vibe for the series, Hailey gazed directly at the lens while rocking a prep-school-infused two-piece with a red sweater draped over her shoulders for an added touch.

Hailey wore a red sports bra with the FILA emblem attached to the left-hand corner and her navy blue, tennis-style miniskirt also showed off the label’s emblem on the striped waistband.

Fans got a better look at Hailey’s attire in the second and third snaps as the camera angled out further to show off not only the featured clothing but also Hailey’s slender physique at the same time.

Going with a half-seated position in pic two, Hailey was a bit reminiscent of Britney Spears in her Baby One More Time music video as her long pigtail braids curved around her shoulders and grazed her face.

A gold watch adorned her wrist and a gold chain clung to her neck while matching gold earrings added color to her earlobes.

The final snap showed Hailey propping her fists on her hips as she seemingly listened to music via black headphones that sat over her head.

Hailey Bieber talks about her FILA partnership

Hailey joined forces with FILA last year and the model has not seemed to let down the sportswear company since.

“My style is ever-evolving and Fila’s designs are timeless and the perfect complement to my everyday wardrobe,” Hailey said in a press release, as reported by Fashion Network.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the brand to pull these iconic pieces and present them in a way that feels like a true reflection of my personal style,” she added.

While Hailey seems to be thrilled to be collaborating with FILA, the brand’s chairman also expressed equal excitement about having the 26-year-old on board.

Gene Yoon explained why the company chose Hailey as their muse and the face of the label, detailing that they loved her “enviable and often imitated street style.”

“As a brand, we have always celebrated individuality and a willingness to take chances in design,” Gene continued.

“Hailey is fearless with her fashion choices, with a versatility, authenticity and originality in the expression of her style. Fila has organically become part of Hailey’s closet and it was a natural fit to work together on this new campaign.”