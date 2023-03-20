Hailey Bieber goes makeup free to show off big chop

Hailey Bieber chopped off her hair in a drastic cut that was both chic and stylish.

The above-the-shoulders bob cut fell to just below her chin and above her shoulders. It fell in damp locks from a middle part and accentuated her sharp jawline.

Pieces of her hair still sat on her shoulders, just over the tank top straps that wrapped over her.

The model looked absolutely stunning in the black-and-white image as she made unwavering eye contact with the camera.

The myriad of images showed her long hair that trailed down her back as well as the process of the big chop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailey captioned her post, “when we chopped my hair for @vogueaustralia ✂️ @christinecentenera @studio_jackson @teddycharles35 @romyglow ✨.”

She was nearly makeup-free, with just a touch of mascara and glossy lips. Of course, her clear complexion took center stage.

Hailey Bieber promotes her skincare line’s upcoming lip flavor

It makes sense that Hailey’s skin is absolutely flawless, as it’s one of her passions, and she has her own skincare line.

The media personality captioned a recent post, “a new flavor is coming next month 👀☀️ but for now you can grab our salted caramel, watermelon, unscented, and lip trio now back in stock on rhodeskin.com.”

Her skincare line, Rhode, sells high-quality products that nourish the skin and enhance one’s overall glow.

It’s unclear what the upcoming flavor will be, but it will likely make for stunning and hydrated lips.

Of course, both Hailey’s lips and skin looked incredible in the image, as they were radiant with a dewy and hydrated shine.

Her fans seemed excited about the upcoming flavor, as the post earned over 1 million likes and over 20,000 comments.

Hailey Bieber is ‘ready for summer’

Hailey is often busy with her career and skincare line, but she also takes some time off and gets some quality self-care.

The socialite declared that she was “ready for summer,” and she certainly had the bikini to prove it.

She rocked a neon lime green bikini that complemented her toned model body. She paired it with a bold red sunhat for a truly bright and colorful look.

She was the picture of athleticism as she balanced on a surfboard in the middle of calm and clear waters. She was surrounded by the shining sea and blue sky with white clouds.

Her stunning look earned well over 3 million likes, and over 50,000 comments poured in.