Hailey Bieber showed off her chic style in an all-black corset top. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is usually known for a minimalist, oversized style featuring lots of trends from the ’90s and early aughts.

However, she recently showed off a tighter, edgier style than what we’re used to seeing, and this time it had an ’80s twist.

The Rhode skincare founder looked straight out of Vogue magazine as she posed in an all-black ensemble, looking dark and mysterious in the chic shots.

Hailey posed in a long-sleeved black corset top with a square neckline and dazzling gold zipper that emphasized her curves.

She paired the top with high-waisted black business trousers that featured a black velvet rose pattern and accessorized with pointed black heels.

The most head-turning part of her outfit was the large gold belt buckle that accentuated her slim frame and gave off major 80s vibes. It featured several gold charms hanging from the bottom, adding a new layer to an already dazzling outfit.

Hailey Bieber wore an all-black ensemble by Schiaparelli

The outfit was from the Schiaparelli SS23 Ready-to-Wear line, and she wore it to the launch of OBB Studios in Hollywood, which she attended with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Other accessories included a pair of dangling gold earrings that really would have stolen the show if her ensemble had been more simple. They featured a gold ear and eye, giving an artistic flair to the look.

Hailey kept her hair simple with a slicked-back bun and her famous glazed donut, no makeup, makeup look that includes incredibly highlighted cheekbones and a highly glossy lip.

Hailey posed in front of a big black door and staircase with a dark light surrounding her, giving high-fashion vibes with her confident stare.

She captioned the shots, “last night ✨🦕,” and they received over 1 million likes, including from plus-size model Ashley Graham, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, and socialite Paris Hilton.

Hailey is the founder of skincare brand Rhode

Hailey is the founder of the skincare brand Rhode, and it differs from others in that it features just a few select products.

The brand motto is, “One of everything really good,” and they clearly take this to heart, with only three main items: the Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Peptide Lip Treatment (which comes in salted caramel, watermelon sliced, and unscented.)

The glazing fluid and lip treatment can be credited for Hailey’s highlighted, dewy daily makeup look, giving her a stunning natural glow.

There is currently a waitlist for The Rhode Kit, which features all five products costing just $90 (original value $106).