Hailey Bieber is quite the leading light when it comes to her killer looks and exquisite fashion taste.

In her latest share, the multi-talented celeb proved just that.

The 26-year-old model, socialite, and now businesswoman has had a lot on her plate lately. However, that hasn’t stopped Hailey from sharing her iconic fits.

Her most recent post consisted of a mirror selfie in which the model stood in her spacious, well-organized closet.

Hailey held her bright white phone up to the mirror and snapped the shot as she sported a slight smile.

The brunette beauty shared a mesmerizing selfie with her 50.5 million Instagram followers.

Hailey Bieber looks incredible in her neutral-toned wardrobe essentials

As Hailey struck a pose, she was styled in all neutral-toned essentials.

For the first article of clothing, the model went with a classic white, cropped t-shirt. She coordinated the white tee with an oversized blazer. The camel-colored blazer featured brown buttons down the front and along the sleeves as it was left wide open for this shot.

She paired the blazer with a yellow, utility-styled miniskirt. The skirt was a rustic yellow hue that featured two, large pockets right in the front. She went on to add a small, black belt that provided her with a little extra support.

For her footwear essentials, the model went with a pair of shiny white, loafers that incorporated a gold accent in the middle.

Hailey further accessorized with a black, leather handbag that she held close to her body while she also sported a pair of small, black-shaded sunglasses.

The model’s short brown hair was cut right to her shoulders and was styled pin-straight for this mirror selfie.

To complete the look, Hailey added some light touches of blush across her cheeks and some peach-colored gloss across her lips.

Hailey Bieber poses for a mirror selfie in her neutral-toned ensemble. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber teams up with Vogue Eyewear for an epic collaboration

In another recent post, the businesswoman further announced her new, exciting collaboration with Vogue Eyewear.

Hailey seemed incredibly excited about the new drop, and she demonstrated that through her dance moves in the short clip that she posted.

The brunette beauty was captured dancing around her lofty space as she sported a variety of her new Vogue Eyewear products.

For this particular post, Hailey wore a purple, cropped sweater that highlighted her toned abs while she bounced around.

She styled the purple sweater with a pair of black, mid-rise utility pants that provided Hailey with the perfect amount of wiggle room for dancing.

However, for this shot, the model’s hair was much longer as she had it styled in light waves that trickled down her body.

She finalized her Vogue look with some touches of eyeshadow, mascara, and a pinkish-purple hue across her lips.

Without a doubt, Hailey certainly did a phenomenal job with her collaboration, while also demonstrating her fine dancing skills.

She captioned the post, “The latest styles of #HaileyBieberXVogueEyewear are here! 🤍 @vogueeyewear #LetsVogue.”

Fans can now head to Vogue’s official website to browse this incredible new collaboration along with all of the other latest collections.