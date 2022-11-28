Hailey Bieber goes casual in short shorts and long sweatshirt for lunch date

Hailey Baldwin goes out on the town in a casual outfit. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber decided to dress down for her day out on the town.

The supermodel was on the way to meet her best friend, Kendall Jenner, at the West Hollywood restaurant Cecconi’s for a casual lunch date.

The Victoria’s Secret model wore a grey oversized sweater that was twice her size. Under the sweater, she sported matching biker shorts that slightly peeked through as she walked to the restaurant.

To add a sporty appeal to her outfit, she wore thick white socks and black running shoes that completed the look.

When accessorizing, she opted for a black Nike baseball cap with a matching leather handbag that added a feminine touch.

She kept her makeup simple and wore neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick for her casual day out.

She also wore her hair straight and let it cascade off her shoulders for an effortless everyday look.

Pic credit: LESE / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber debuts her latest fashion collection with Wardrobe NYC

Hailey is undoubtfully known for her amazing style. From her Met Gala moments to her everyday tasks, the model always makes it a point to look good.

Knowing this, when Wardrobe NYC offered her a chance to create a collection with them, she took it very seriously.

The wife of Justin Bieber created an eight-piece wardrobe, which is primarily made for colder weather. When debuting her latest collection, fans could clearly see her excitement.

“Hailey Bieber x @wardrobe.nyc IS FINALLY HEREEEE!!! 2 years in the making with @christinecentenera and @josh_goot. These pieces are what my idea of the perfect essentials are this fall/winter and every season in between that can be your permanent staple pieces. I hope you all love them as much as I do,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

The collection includes everyday essentials that feature Italian textiles that were created in Europe. Fans have the chance to purchase the collection as a full wardrobe or just individual pieces.

Hailey Bieber stuns in couture for Halloween

Hailey looked amazing for Halloween weekend this year. The supermodel stunned in a two-piece set that was covered in flowers.

The top was asymmetrical, sporting one floral sleeve and cropped right above her waist to show off her toned abs.

She paired it with a matching floral skirt that adorned a pink mesh train with ruffles throughout the hem.

To complete the look, she wore baby pink heels that had similar flowers to those that were found on her outfit.

Her main accessory included a floral headpiece that made her look like even more of a goddess.