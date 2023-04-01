Hailey Bieber is seemingly ready to take on the weekend in her most recent social media share.

The stunning model regularly shares beach-side content with her fans and followers online. However, according to her latest silly share, she seems more excited for this upcoming weekend than usual.

The upload comes after a very exciting day for Hailey and her company Rhode Skin.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Hailey and her team celebrated a significant milestone for the brand as it is now officially available in Canada.

For the international launch, Hailey upped her fashion game once again as she stunned in a light-blue look for the event.

Now that the celebration is over, Hailey can finally enjoy a bit of downtime and is ringing in the weekend with some outtakes from a recent photoshoot.

Hailey Bieber shares her ‘weekend mood’ with outtakes from a photoshoot for Rhode Skin

Over on her Instagram, Hailey shared a two-part post explaining that she’s ready for the weekend to begin.

The first part of the share featured a stunning shot of the sun setting along the beach, with a shaded palm tree visible to the side.

However, it was in the second part of the share that Hailey debuted what her “weekend mood” really meant.

The photo collage was comprised of four shots of Hailey as she held onto two pieces of passionfruit.

In one picture, she held the two halves up and over her chest, while in another, she held them both up and covered her eyes, and shot a sweet smile to the camera.

For each picture, Hailey wore her short hair wet and slicked back so it was off her face. She accessorized her minimal look with a gold body chain and bold bangles on her wrists.

Hailey prepares for the launch of a new passionfruit-infused lip treatment with Rhode Skin

In addition to her modeling career, Hailey has made a successful leap into the skincare game with her own brand, Rhode Skin.

Hailey said in a note shared on the brand’s website that Rhode Skin is “dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation.”

One of its most successful products is the lip treatment which comes in a variety of flavors and boasts “naturally plum, pillowy-soft lips.”

A post earlier this week on the brand’s official Instagram page announced that a new lip treatment flavor is on its way.

“a vacation for your lips ☀️,” the post’s caption read. “Introducing our best-selling peptide lip treatment, in our juiciest flavor yet — new and limited edition passionfruit jelly is coming to drench your lips in hydration. just in time for sunny days and balmy nights.”

The newest addition to the Rhode Skin line will be available on the company website on April 6, 2023.