Hailey Bieber enjoys ice-cream in bikini

Hailey Bieber has been feeding her bikini body with ice cream, proving that supermodels absolutely do eat. The Victoria’s Secret ambassador and wife to Yummy singer Justin Bieber is fresh from a little swimwear action, posting for her army of Instagram followers and even throwing in a frozen treat.

Hailey has been having fun at this year’s Coachella music festival in Palm Springs, CA, where her husband Justin performed. Amid the hard-partying and mingling with other A-Listers, the blonde took a moment to enjoy a leafy terrace spot.

Hailey Bieber rocks a bikini for ice-cream

Hailey reposted from surfer friend Kelia Moniz, who had written: “We get each other.” The Bare Minerals spokesperson, set to launch her own Rhode beauty brand, posed smiling and slightly cocking her head while rocking a tiny orange bikini.

Hailey peeped her toned abs in the stringy two-piece, but her torso was largely covered up by a hand in the foreground, one holding a delicious-looking baked good. Hailey, meanwhile, opted to fight the desert heat with an ice cream cone.

All smiles in a red check bucket hat that threw in some boho vibes, Hailey sent out her killer figure and golden tan, also rocking gold necklaces and a bright yellow manicure.

Responding to her pal, and seemingly referencing the snacking situation, Hailey wrote: “Truly…honestly.”

Hailey comes with an appetite. The Pilates lover and BFF to supermodel Kendall Jenner has been opening up on her wellness and nutrition, even offering a breakdown of what she eats.

Hailey Bieber breaks down her meals

“On a regular day, breakfast is usually eggs or oatmeal, some type of healthy protein, or a smoothie. Lunch is usually salad, fish, grilled veggies, or maybe a sandwich. I don’t really eat a lot of gluten so I’m trying to be particular. I love a good kale Caesar salad [but with] no croutons,” the model told Elle. Hailey added that her dinners are generally similar to lunch: “some sort of vegetable, or pasta, like a gluten-free pasta.”

In a separate feature with Vogue Australia, the Jimmy Choo face talked about exercise, revealing: “I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you’re stretched out easier. You come out dripping in sweat and my face is like a tomato and it’s good for your skin! I love it!”