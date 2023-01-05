Hailey Bieber looks stunning as she gets a little cheeky in a recent throwback post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber wowed her fans once again as she shared some sizzling photos from her latest getaway.

The multi-talented star kindly uploaded three photos from her beautiful getaway that she recently had in Jamaica.

Hailey is undoubtedly known for her killer looks and kind-hearted personality, and her latest share perfectly represents that.

The 26-year-old model brought the heat as she posed in her teeny bikini while sporting a huge smile across her face for the shots.

Nothing says a relaxing vacation like a trip to Jamaica with no worries.

Luckily for fans, Hailey posted the array of photographs on her Instagram right after her latest holiday photo dump.

Hailey Bieber is sizzling in her tiny bikini

The model’s 49.9 million followers were certainly in for a treat as she posed for three epic shots.

However, in the first slide, Hailey kept things simple and posed along white sheets while sporting a pair of high-waisted, straight-legged jeans.

She paired the jeans with a multi-colored bikini top that featured pink pineapples on one side and a picture of a yellow mushroom on the other.

She then accessorized with an assortment of necklaces. One necklace included matching mushroom charms to match her bikini top, while the other necklaces were embellished with pearls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey turned up the heat in the other two slides as she provided her fans with some rather mesmerizing views.

Hailey was captured sitting on the wooden railing of the dock as she happily sat with just her teeny bikini on.

The model wore a matching mint green two-piece set that complemented her complexion perfectly.

The mint green pieces included a low-cut bikini top and some high-waisted bottoms that were a rather cheeky fit. The top and bottom featured long strings and ribbons that fell down the model’s slender body.

She then accessorized with a black bucket hat and a pretty pearl bracelet.

Fans enjoyed the share as the cheeky post received 1.4 million likes and over 2.7k expressive fans in the comment section.

She captioned the post, “lost files from 🇯🇲☀️.”

Hailey Bieber promotes Rhode’s skincare while thanking fans for all of their support in 2022

After an incredibly successful year, Hailey gave thanks to all of her fans who have helped support her skincare company in 2022.

Rhodes skincare was founded by Hailey and featured its first launch in June last year.

The company has been quite successful in the last six months and continues to evolve.

The model provided fans with a short but sweet video clip of some BTS footage of the company’s production while simultaneously thanking them for their support in 2022.

She captioned the post, “the world of Rhode 🫶 from launch to now, we wouldn’t have been able to do it without your love and support. thank you for an amazing 2022 — we can’t wait for what’s next ✨.”

Fans can shop the Rhode’s collection online and find various high-quality skincare products.

These hydrating products include moisturizers, eye creams, and lip treatments that complement all skin types.

Fans can also follow the company’s Instagram page to keep up with the latest drops and launches, along with recent restocks of their highly-demanded products.