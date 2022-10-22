Hailey Bieber stunned in lingerie as she attended Doja Cat’s party with a caped Justin Bieber. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, donned lingerie and a cape, respectively, as they stepped out to attend Doja Cat’s birthday party.

The star-studded couple was snapped arriving at the party in Los Angeles in style. Hailey showed up in lacy lingerie and a mask for the party.

She wore all-black lingerie including a lacy bustier and a black garter belt with thigh-high black stockings. To match her lacy lingerie, she wore black high-heeled pumps and a black mask over her eyes.

To further make her look pop, she added a gorgeous black velvet cape to her ensemble. She also broke the black theme to show off her layered pearl necklaces.

Hailey arrived at the party with Justin, who coordinated his outfit to match hers quite well.

For his look, Justin wore black dress pants and an unbuttoned black blazer over a silky black undershirt. He finished off his look with a black velvet cape and black face mask.

Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber dress up for Doja Cat’s birthday

Hailey and Justin were dressed up for Doja Cat’s 27th birthday in West Hollywood. The event drew in numerous Hollywood stars including Kendall Jenner, Shawn Mendes, Winnie Harlow, and many others.

Hailey Bieber wears lingerie while Justin Bieber dons a velvet cape for Doja Cat’s 27th Birthday Party. Pic credit: SplashNews.com

Hailey and Justin are one of Hollywood’s biggest young couples since their marriage in 2018. Hailey is a model and socialite who comes from the famous Baldwin family of professional performers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She made a name for herself through her modeling, work through which she has advertised for big brands like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. She also recently debuted her beauty line, Rhode Skin.

Meanwhile, Justin is a musician who first rose to fame as a teenager and quickly became a teen idol. Since 2015 he has mixed up his style a bit as he has explored EDM and R&B music.

The couple first met in 2009 and began an on-again-off-again relationship beginning in 2015. Then, in 2018, they secretly wed in a courthouse marriage.

They have been married for four years now and frequently appear at celebrity events together.

Hailey united with Selena Gomez at Academy Museum Gala

Just days before Hailey and Justin attended Doja Cat’s birthday party, they also attended the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. At the Gala, Hailey was photographed posing with Justin’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Justin and Selena had an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted from 2010 – 2018. Their relationship officially ended when Justin and Hailey got back together after a breakup in 2018 and wed shortly after.

Of course, given their celebrity status, Hailey, Justin, and Selena have been at the center of several rumors.

A raging long-held rumor is that Hailey and Selena have been involved in a feud. Rumors claimed that Hailey “stole” Justin from Selena or even that Justin cheated on Selena with Hailey.

Hailey and Selena have both denied the rumors over the years, though they keep persisting. However, the rumors may finally cease after Hailey and Selena showed a united front at the Gala and even embraced each other for some photographs.

There appears to be no lingering rifts or hard feelings, as Hailey and Selena enjoyed each other’s company and Hailey and Justin remain happily married.