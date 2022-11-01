Hailey Bieber dresses up as a vampire in Versace

Hailey Bieber looks incredible with black eyeliner and diamond earrings for the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber took advantage of this Halloween to look incredible and let her imagination take over her looks.

The model is one of this generation’s most recognized models and is mainly known for her minimalistic and fashionable style, which always inspires people to recreate her outfits.

For this year’s Halloween look, she chose to be a very fashionable vampire.

The media personality looked incredible wearing a criss-cross latex bra and a matching miniskirt.

She accessorized this look with gold buckles all over her outfit and a chunky gold necklace.

Bieber dressed from head to toe in Versace, wearing two chain belts, one of which included the brand’s name going across it.

Hailey Bieber works with Versace

For even more drama, she put on a pair of huge pearl earrings, fangs, and a drop of fake blood that dripped from her red lips.

Her usual brown hair was now black to match her outfit. She also put on a pair of latex gloves that covered most of her arms, as well some incredible black leather chunky platform boots.

The model shared a couple of pictures on her social media of her posing for the camera to give her followers a closer look at the details of this outfit.

Bieber is close with the Versace brand as she has campaigned for them in the past with fellow model friend Bella Hadid. She has also been the face of the fragrance Dylan Turquoise Pour Femme.

Hailey Bieber talks about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber

Bieber might be only 25 years old, but she has plenty of life experience under her belt.

Not too long ago, she spoke with Elle magazine about her crazy life and what it feels like to be married to one of the most known celebrities in the world, Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Bieber told the magazine that the couple was friends first and there was nothing romantic going on, but they always wanted the same things. When asked about the immense amount of hate comments she gets daily for being married to Justin, she said, “In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide. I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a**.’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?'”

Now, Bieber is less occupied by what people say about her. Although, she recently did experience a lot of comments after what she said in Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, about the relationship between her husband and his ex Selena Gomez.