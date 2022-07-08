Hailey Bieber dons a bikini along with Justin Bieber as his facial paralysis improves

Hailey Bieber joined husband Justin Bieber for a day at the lake. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Hailey and Justin Bieber put on an amorous display on Tuesday as they took a vacation with friends, and enjoyed some time by the water.

Hailey was seen straddling her husband from behind at one point, as well as kissing his stomach. The pair is clearly feeling more connected after both dealing with some big health scares.

They were seen spending time at a lake in Idaho along with Justin’s mentor, Usher, as well as Jason Kennedy and his wife Lauren Scruggs.

Hailey showed off her abs in a blue bikini while Justin kept it casual in neon green

The photos were obtained by Daily Mail, and can be seen here.

Hailey showed off her taut abs in a blue, string bikini top, with oversized blue pants to match on the bottom. She paired the look with a very trendy, 90s-inspired bucket hat, black sunglasses, and braided pigtails.

Justin wore neon green swim trunks with a white visor and white sunglasses as he put his array of tattoos on display. He could be seen sliding down an inflatable water slide at one point with pal Jason and giving Usher a hug.

The outing comes not long after Justin’s battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The outing comes after Justin was forced to cancel a number of concerts in the U.S. last month due to temporary facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

It looked as if the “Love Yourself” singer was feeling much better, with a clearly visible smile spread across his face for much of the afternoon.

In mid-June, Justin shared a video on his Instagram claiming his condition was caused by “a virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.” It’s clear from the video that his face is paralyzed on one side, with his mouth hanging down slightly and his eyelid unable to blink.

Later in the video, he said, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… full paralysis on this side of my face.”

Clearly, Justin is listening to his body, and taking the rest he needs. In the Instagram video, he said, “It’s time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent, so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Hailey gave an update on Justin during a Good Morning America appearance

Not long after, Hailey appeared on Good Morning America and gave an update on how her husband was doing. She revealed, “He is getting better every single day.”

She added, “He’s feeling a lot better. Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay and I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”