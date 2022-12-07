Hailey Bieber posts sweet pics of her time in New York with beau Justin Bieber. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber was living her best New York life in a thigh-grazing minidress and furry coat for an outing in the Big Apple.

The iconic supermodel looked gorgeous as she declared her love for the city in a series of stunning snaps.

Hailey is no stranger to strutting across the globe and hitting the hottest travel destinations – while of course, wearing even hotter outfits.

But it seems there’s one place in particular that has left the 26-year-old smitten.

Taking to her Instagram today (December 7), Hailey posted a series of pictures taken during her recent trip to New York.

As usual, the brunette beauty was serving a look in every picture and was giving supermodel realness.

Hailey Bieber posts slideshow of sweet New York City pics

In the first sizzling snap, Hailey smoldered down the lens in a chic look while seated on a couch in front of a Christmas tree.

As she posed up a storm for her 49.4 million followers, Hailey exuded style and sex appeal.

Adding a touch of sophistication to the racy look, she wrapped herself up in an oversized brown furry coat.

Hailey also slipped into a pair of sheer tights and sky-high heels for the photoshoot, which definitely amped up the sexiness.

She might have been indoors for the sizzling selfie, but Hailey still rocked a pair of large, orange-tinted shades which were perfectly positioned on her face.

The model had her chocolate tresses styled into a center part with sleek, loose waves that framed her face flawlessly.

For makeup, she opted for a stunning pink gloss on her famous pout.

Hailey captioned the pic with a sweet message declaring, “I love NY forever.”

In the second snap, Hailey can be seen lying back on the chair showing off her never-ending toned legs.

Hailey was also rocking a tiny black minidress that showcased her fabulous figure.

The rest of the adorable snaps consisted of a close-up shot of some delicious-looking ice cream and a sweet selfie of Hailey’s dogs Oscar and Piggy Lou.

She also struck a pose for a mirror selfie rocking pulled-back hair and gold earrings.

Hailey also posed for a snap while at a restaurant, showcasing her hand tats and her multiple diamond rings – including one that had the initials JB adorned.

In the final snap, Hailey’s beau Justin Bieber can be seen sitting down in a grocery cart for no apparent reason – but we are so here for it.

Hailey Bieber launches new Rhode product

It seems there’s nothing that Hailey can’t do – as her career is going from strength to strength.

Between modeling and endless gigs, she has definitely kept herself busy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Back in June, Hailey launched her own skincare line, Rhode.

The vegan and cruelty-free skincare line has featured a wide variety of affordable products that offers help and further nourishment for any skin type.

Last month, she added a new lip treatment to the super successful line.

The new lip product is called the Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla Cake and launched on November 22.