Hailey Bieber channeled Christmas in a bright red one-piece suit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Hailey Bieber channeled the holiday spirit in stunning red lingerie, looking just like a gift under the tree on Christmas morning.

The Rhode skincare founder modeled a shining red outfit for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret after partnering with the brand as part of their new Victoria’s Secret Collective.

The initiative features several women of all shapes, sizes, and colors, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

It’s the answer to Victoria’s Secret’s failing reputation, which lead to the cancellation of their famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018.

Hailey takes a starring role in the new Candy Cane Dream holiday campaign, and she showed off her sensational physique in a red one-piece suit that featured cut-outs with bows from the chest all the way down to her stomach.

In keeping with the Christmas spirit and channeling a bit of Santa Claus, Hailey wore a red cape with white trim and accessorized with matching red, strappy heels

Her brunette hair was left down, and though it wasn’t as voluminous as the quintessential Victoria’s Secret beach waves, it still had some wave to it.

Her makeup was a bit heavier than what she normally wears, with a dark red, though highly glossy lip.

A second photo in the carousel showed Hailey looking exceptionally happy as she put her hands to her chin and smiled wide, pulling the red cape over her head.

Victoria’s Secret wrote in the caption, “Red, satiny, and finished with a bow, this one-piece wonder will set silver lanes aglow,” and the glowing pictures received over 33k likes, including from Hailey herself.

Hailey Bieber is part of the new Victoria’s Secret Candy Cane Dream holiday campaign

Hailey was shown in a previous picture for the same holiday campaign, though left little to the imagination in a white lace bra and underwear that featured black trim.

Her hair blew in a breeze off to the side, and she looked down at the camera confidently with a black scarf in her hand.

Her curvy figure looked stunning, and she emphasized her long, lean legs in a pair of heels.

Hailey made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list with Rhode skincare taking center stage

Hailey recently made the Forbes list of 30 Under 30, and it featured her Rhode skincare brand that has launched her into a successful entrepreneur.

The model appeared on the cover of the magazine and thanked them for featuring her. She also thanked her Rhode skincare team and claimed, “The journey has been one that causes me to pinch myself on the daily.”

In honor of Hailey’s birthday, Rhode released the limited edition Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment & Birthday Duo.

She thanked her followers for the birthday wishes, writing, “Thank you for the Birthday wishes and love.. hope you love this yummy flavor.”