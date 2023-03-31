Hailey Bieber celebrated the launch of her skincare brand Rhode in new territory in a stylish outfit.

The stunning model, who recently thanked Selena Gomez for defending her following their alleged feud, held a launch dinner to announce that her skincare line is officially available in Canada.

Hailey showed her incredible fashion sense in a light blue outfit. She wore a bandeau top, an asymmetrical miniskirt, and a matching outer coat.

The outfit showed her gym-honed abs and slender legs in a series of photos.

She struck several poses in front of a black wall with her her short hair styled straight with a side part.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 26-year-old accessorized the look with large gold earrings. In the final photo, she celebrated the home nation of her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber shows love to Toronto for Rhode Skin launch

Hailey went with glossy lips, rose blush, and eye shadow at the event.

She shared the series of photos with her 49.4 million Instagram followers, writing in the caption, “@rhode Canada launch dinner 🥹🤍 such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto 🇨🇦.”

Hailey launched the skincare brand in the summer of 2022 and said she was inspired to launch Rhode as part of her journey to achieve healthier skin.

Rhode Skin offers vegan and cruelty-free products backed by science, according to the website.

Some of the products include the Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Peptide Lip Treatment.

Rhode Skin announces new peptide lip treatment flavor

Hailey posed for a photo to announce a new addition to her growing skincare brand.

Over on the Rhode Skin page, the brand detailed the new passion jelly flavor for the popular lip kit.

The brand wrote, “a vacation for your lips ☀️ introducing our best-selling peptide lip treatment, in our juiciest flavor yet — new and limited edition passionfruit jelly is coming to drench your lips in hydration. just in time for sunny days and balmy nights.”

In the first photo, Hailey posed with a passion fruit cut in half with one piece covering her left eye. The second slide showed the product placed in an iced passionfruit drink.

The stunning model teased the product launch on her Instagram page with more snaps from the photoshoot.

Hailey went with the wet hair look and was pictured rubbing the passionfruit on her lips in the first snap and having a taste in the second.

The post received more than 1.3 million likes, which is indicative of her social media influence and star power in promoting her business.