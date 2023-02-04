Hailey Bieber is having fun with short hair in a series of sizzling photos.

The stunning model showed off her new look as she went in for full glam by makeup artist Mary Phillips.

In one photo, Hailey opted to go braless in a strapless top, as she gave a side profile of her stunning hairdo.

She put on a fuzzy bucket hat as she relaxed for a cute selfie and accessorized the look with gold earrings in the second photo.

In the third snap, Hailey went for a close-up selfie showing her beautiful face with the new hair that compliments her soft features.

Hailey credited Cherillyn Rachelle for the hairstyle as she posed for the fourth and final photo in the Instagram carousel.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Hailey let it be known to her 50.4 million followers that she loves the new look, writing, “short = more fun 🍭🍭🍭.”

How Hailey Bieber eats to stay fit

Hailey’s diet has evolved over the years as she gave up a plant-based diet and included more protein in her meals.

“I don’t eat a strictly plant-based diet, and I do still eat meat. I just don’t eat a lot of it. I’ve picked up more fish, greens, and lentils,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

In the interview with the outlet, the model said she experimented with a plant-based diet for two months, and although she felt great with the diet with lots of energy, she decided it wasn’t suitable for her.

Hailey attributes her glowing skin to a clean diet that limits gluten and sugar. She even skips the croutons on her kale Caesar salad.

When she broke down her day of eating with Elle magazine, the Rhode Skin founder said that she usually starts her day with eggs or oatmeal, along with a source of protein.

She goes for salad, fish, and grilled vegetables for lunch and may include a gluten-free sandwich.

Her dinner is similar to what she has for lunch, eating vegetables and protein with gluten-free pasta.

Hailey isn’t above a cheat day and eats whatever treat comes to her mind first.

Hailey Bieber stuns in a crop top for Vogue eyewear collaboration

Hailey Bieber looked stunning as she modeled her eyewear collaboration with fashion outlet Vogue in a recent video.

She wore a purple crop top and jeans for a chic look as she danced in the sunshades and reading glasses.

The caption announced the new line of eyewear: “The latest styles of #HaileyBieberXVogueEyewear are here! 🤍.”

The variety of glasses from the Hailey Bieber collection retail for $99 on the Vogue eyewear website.