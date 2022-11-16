Hailey Bieber stunned in next to nothing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Everyone check your connection because Hailey Bieber nearly broke the internet yesterday with a sizzling snap wearing barely-there lingerie.

The Hollywood hottie showed off her flawless complexion to promote Rhode, the vegan and cruelty-free skincare line she launched back in June.

The jaw-dropping post announced the release of Rhode’s new, limited edition Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla Cake, apparently in celebration of Hailey’s November birthday.

While the star wasn’t technically in her birthday suit for the share, she got close enough to send temperatures through the roof!

The first photo showed Hailey lying on her back in a shiny, blush-pink bra, and the second had her in a crouched position, wearing skimpy white undies and a loose-fitting white bralette.

Beyond her luminous, dewy skin, Hailey’s sculpted physique obviously demanded attention in both pics.

Hailey Bieber was drenched in diamonds for Tiffany & Co. partnership

Hailey came out as an ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. this past summer, and she’s basically been dripping in their diamonds ever since.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the most recent campaign, the brunette beauty was a vision of blingy perfection, modeling elegant earrings, rings, and bracelets.

She wore a black top with white trim and painted her nails a punchy shade of red.

Hailey’s makeup complimented her hazel eyes beautifully, with varying shades of brown and gold on her eyes and soft pink lips.

She captioned the sparkling share, “Ready for the holidays drenched in @tiffanyandco forever the perfect gift. shot by @mario_sorrenti #ATiffanyHoliday 🌐🎄.”

Hailey Bieber rocked revealing sheer bodysuit for Victoria’s Secret Collective

It’s no secret that Hailey is a member of the coveted Victoria’s Secret Collective, and she’s showing just why in a recent social media share.

The stunning star looked fierce in a teal bodysuit with a ribbed bodice and lace detailing.

The addition of black stockings and silver heels accentuated her miles-long legs, and no one could help but notice her super-toned arms.

She accessorized the daring look with a black choker necklace and kept her hair down with a bit of natural texture.

In an interview with Glamour, Hailey shared her thoughts on being grouped with some of the most famous models in the industry for Victoria’s Secret, saying, “Working alongside these amazing, beautiful women is always a dream. I love the support we are able to show each other and the way we are able to celebrate one another.”