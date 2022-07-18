Hailey Bieber bares her assets in low-cut tight green corset dress

Hailey Bieber looked absolutely glowing in a green corset dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Hailey Bieber looked absolutely glowing on Sunday in shiny makeup, luminescent hair, and a silky dress. It was basically the dewy look that TikTok users are so obsessed with.

Hailey posted a selfie in which she had a golden tan, and her skin looked completely healthy, a great advertisement for her new skincare line, Rhode.

Though her skin was glowing from within, she did have a beautiful highlight on her cheekbones, beige eyeshadow, natural eyebrows, and heavily glossed lips.

Her hair was thrown up in a loose bun with a few pieces falling forward into her face, giving the appearance that she just woke up and didn’t even have to style it. The look accentuated her high cheekbones, and a light blush gave her a healthy glow.

Hailey showed off her outfit in the second picture in the carousel, posted to Instagram. She wore a bright green corset dress that was tight all over and accentuated her curves.

The silky material clung to her fit body, and her ample chest was displayed in an envy-inducing picture.

The dress featured spaghetti straps with a small diamond pendant in between one of them.

In a video posted at the end, Mrs. Bieber put on several coats of lip gloss to give her lips a plump sheen, using the Rhode peptide lip treatment.

According to the website, it’s “A restorative lip treatment for naturally plump, pillowy-soft lips — day or night.”

The last picture showed Hailey Bieber giving a back view of the dress, her pert derriere on display in the mirror.

Hailey is a big fan of the hydrated look, wanting to look ‘bitable’

Last month, in an interview with Byrdie, Hailey even talked about the very hydrated look she is known for as she spoke about her skincare line.

She told the outlet, “Who doesn’t want to look glazed and dewy from head to toe?” she says. “I want to look bitable.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber went through a difficult period during the first year of marriage

While Hailey has been having a seemingly fantastic year so far, with modeling and her skincare line going very successfully, she wasn’t always doing so well.

Just last November, she spoke to Elle about her marriage to Justin Bieber and how hard the first year was for them as a couple and also for Justin personally.

Talking about the rumored depression Justin went through in 2019, Hailey said, “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was really hard.”