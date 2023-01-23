News Hailey Bieber angelic in white for Victoria’s Secret promo

Hailey Bieber looked stunning in lingerie in a recent New York City photoshoot for Victoria's Secret. The 26-year-old model has starred in many campaigns for the brand and joined the VS Collective in 2021. Bieber recently appeared in a festive lingerie holiday campaign for Victoria's Secret just before Christmas. The model shared her VS photo, which was shot by Corey Tenold, on her Instagram Stories with her 50.2 million followers. In the hot photo, Hailey wore white lingerie with semi-sheer underwear with Victoria's Secret embroidered at the top. She styled her brunette hair with a mid-part and accessorized it with small hoop earrings.

How Hailey Bieber eats for a lean body and healthy skin

Bieber’s lean and toned physique is aided by her clean diet. For her healthy skin, she tries to keep her gluten and sugar intake to a minimum.

In an interview with Elle, the model and social media personality broke down her diet.

She told the outlet that she usually starts her day with eggs or oatmeal, along with a healthy source of protein or a smoothie.

Hailey’s lunch is usually salad, but she may go for fish, grilled veggies, or a gluten-free sandwich. One of her favorites is a kale Caesar salad without croutons.

Dinner for Bieber can involve gluten-free pasta with vegetables and chicken. She told the outlet she tries to avoid sugar but may enjoy a magnum bar for dessert.

She also gave some advice about water intake, telling Elle, “I think drinking a lot of water helps. I try to drink, like, a couple of bottles throughout the day. I don’t know how many glasses that would amount to, but it’s important.”

The fashion model is not above indulging in a cheat day and eats whatever comes to her mind for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“A cheat day for me, the first thing that I crave, I’ll eat. That’s my rule. So if I wake up and I want pancakes, I’m gonna eat pancakes. If I want a cheeseburger for lunch or for dinner, I’m gonna eat it. If I want fries, I’m gonna eat the fries.”

Hailey Bieber shares bikini snaps from her holiday in Jamaica

Bieber went into the archives to share two stunning photos from her holiday in Jamaica.

The Rhode Skin founder looked incredible in her two bikinis on the IG post.

In the caption, she added, “lost files from 🇯🇲☀️.”

In the first photo, she stunned in a bikini top that featured two differently designed halves, with one featuring a pineapple print.

Her hair appeared wet as she accessorized with multiple pearl necklaces.

In the second photo, the beauty sat in a bright bikini on a bridge and flashed a huge smile. She wore a cute black bucket hat and pearl bracelets in the snap.