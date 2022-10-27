Hailey and Kylie look sensational as they rock a full body of green paint. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Thanks to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, the Halloween vibes are out in full force.

The close pals were giving Wicked Witch vibes as they slathered on green body paint for a sizzling-yet-spooky snap.

Day-to-day, both Hailey and Kylie are well known for serving killer looks, with the pair never shying away from a standout style moment.

The two celebrities have had a long history together as they’ve been close friends for a while now.

Both 25-year-olds have celebrated many occasions and nights out together, like numerous milestone birthdays and Hailey’s wedding.

For the upcoming Halloween season, it seems that the 25-year-old model and makeup mogul have swapped out the skintight dresses and stilettos for something a little more spooky.

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner look gorgeous in green

Posting on her Instagram story, Hailey uploaded a video of her and Kylie sitting in a bathtub rocking a full body of green paint.

The pair posed up a storm as they channeled their inner Wicked Witches of the West from The Wizard of Oz.

Hailey and Kylie had the green paint brushed everywhere, from between their nostrils and hairline to down their entire neck and decolletage.

They looked like they were dressed to kill, too, with Kylie rocking an off-the-shoulder black sheer dress and long black opera gloves, accessorized with a single diamond ring.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Smoldering down the lens, Hailey donned a lacy black dress with ruffled straps and a pendant necklace that gave gothic vibes.

Hailey’s ensemble had hearts racing even more with the addition of fishnet tights, adding a sexy touch to the look.

The video promoted Hailey’s upcoming Halloween-themed episode of her celebrity interview YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom?

It’s apparent that Hailey and Kylie went all out for this look, as the whole picture gave off a totally spooky aesthetic.

In the background, bats were placed all over the wall, along with cobwebs and dozens of lit candles that were placed on the shelf.

Hailey Bieber talks ‘competing’ with The Kardashians

It comes as Hailey expressed nothing but love and support for her longtime friends, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Seventeen reports.

Hailey, who has her own skincare line called Rhode, opened up to The Wall Street Journal’s Eric Schwartzel about all things beauty, including working in the industry alongside her friends.

During the interview at the publication’s WSJ Tech Live conference, Hailey revealed how she handles selling her skincare brand in an industry filled with cosmetics created by reality television stars.

“There’s space for everybody, and I really do believe that,” Hailey said.

Regarding the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Hailey continued, saying, “those women are amazing, and they’re some of my closest friends, and I really love all of their brands.

“I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they’ve also really done the same for me.”