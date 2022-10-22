Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attended Doja Cat’s birthday party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner looked like they had just stepped off the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway on Friday night as they were seen attending singer Doja Cat’s themed 27th birthday party.

A slew of celebrities was in attendance, including Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, and Winnie Harlow, but none of them quite stole the show the way Hailey and Kendall did.

The pair were seen stepping out of a black car in skimpy black lingerie to fit the occasion, looking as if they were off to a Halloween bash.

Hailey wore a black bra with sheer black material that covered her stomach, paired with black stockings and a garter belt.

She accessorized with a pair of black heels, a huge velvet black cape to keep warm, and a black lace eye mask.

She wore her brunette hair in a sleek half-updo, and her makeup wasn’t visible.

Hailey Bieber stepped out for Doja Cat’s birthday party. Pic credit: GIO/BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner stunned in a black corset and lace face covering

Kendall wore a black corset-style bodysuit with black stockings, black heels, and a black lace sheet over her head that blocked most of her face from view. It appeared she had her hair up in a bun though and wore red lipstick.

She accessorized with a pair of black heels, and black lace gloves.

Kendall Jenner stepped out for Doja Cat’s birthday party. Pic credit: GIO/BACKGRID

Doja Cat posted a video thanking her fans for the birthday wishes

Doja Cat herself posted a birthday video in which she wore a green lace bodysuit with a silky black lace robe. She appeared to be makeup free as she held up her phone and talked into the mirror.

She told her followers it was her birthday and said she would be keeping tabs on all her followers who didn’t send her happy birthday wishes.

She revealed the consequences would not be disclosed on Instagram so they should “tread lightly.”

Obviously joking, she thanked her followers for all the birthday wishes and told everyone to be careful.

Hailey Bieber has been getting into the Halloween spirit

Hailey Bieber has been getting into the Halloween spirit lately, though in the way only a model can.

Last week she shared a shot of herself with dark red hair and it’s unclear if it was temporary dye or a wig. She wore matching dark red lipstick with her famous cheek highlighter as she arched her back in a white tank top and looked at the camera seductively.

In the series, Hailey shared 2 more close-up shots of her makeup, which also included a glittery brown eyeshadow.

In an additional video clip, Hailey was seen very close up applying her Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, which gave her lips an incredibly glossy, plumped look.

She captioned the carousel with a series of ghost emojis, and wrote, “having a lil too much fun.”