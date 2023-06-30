Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber spotted twinning on romantic date night

Lovebirds Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner last night at the famed Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica — twinning in matching tops.

The couple arrived in style, pulling up in a sleek black SUV, ready to make a statement as they stepped out onto the bustling streets.

Cameras captured Justin as he gallantly made his way around the vehicle before politely opening the passenger-side door for his stunning wife.

The pop star donned a casual yet chic ensemble, sporting a backwards cap that added a touch of edge to his look. His baggy blue jeans and crisp white sneakers complemented a laid-back grey sweatshirt, creating an effortlessly cool aesthetic.

Hailey, on the other hand, exuded casual elegance in her own grey sweatshirt. She paired it with fashionable shades and accessorized with a brown handbag, which added a pop of sophistication to her ensemble.

The model’s black miniskirt, white socks, and black shoes added a playful twist to her outfit, perfectly balancing comfort and style.

The couple’s arrival took place during daylight, allowing fans and onlookers to capture glimpses of their fashion choices. The photographs from their evening out paint a picture of a couple who effortlessly blend their personal styles, creating a harmonious fashion statement.

Later in the evening, as darkness fell, the pair was captured leaving the restaurant.

Hailey in her grey hoodie, black miniskirt and shades as she leaves the restaurant. Pic credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Justin, perhaps feeling the warmth of the evening, had shed his sweatshirt, revealing a baggy tie-dye style Tom Petty t-shirt which added a vibrant touch to his overall look, showcasing his love for unique fashion choices.

Justin walks out of Giorgio Baldi after removing his sweatshirt during the evening. Pic credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Hailey, on the other hand, remained loyal to her initial outfit, demonstrating her commitment to comfortable yet fashionable attire. The model effortlessly showcased her ability to transition from daytime to nighttime with ease, keeping her look consistent and timeless.