Haley Bieber looks amazing as she poses for her skincare line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hailey Bieber looked naturally stunning in her latest photoshoot, where she was seen posing for her skincare line Rhode.

She was in front of a blue background with a big smile on her face. She wore a small grey crochet top with a fuzzy red and blue hat.

Hailey kept the look simple, sporting her diamond engagement ring and her signature chrome nails that recently went viral on social media.

Instead of wearing makeup, she showed off her clear skin and gave her fans a look at what exactly was on her face.

In a post that talked about skincare layering, she revealed that she was wearing her brand’s peptide glazing fluid, topped off with her barrier restore cream and her nourishing lip treatment.

Hailey Bieber has always been known for her beauty, so it makes sense that fans trust her when it comes to her skincare advice.

Hailey Bieber put a lot of work into her skincare line Rhode

While there have been a lot of skincare launches from celebrities lately, Hailey Bieber has put a lot of thought into her skincare line, Rhode. She let her fans know on Instagram that she curated the products with intention, versus just slapping her brand name on any product.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This brand was in the works for a long time, and she admitted to consulting many dermatologists, chemists, and skincare experts to get the perfect products that are healthy for the skin. She sourced high-quality ingredients that were purposeful and helped improve the skin over time.

Rhode was set out to be fragrance-free, vegan, and sensitive skin friendly. Hailey also aimed for her line to be affordable with everything under $30. While her new line is not in a storefront just yet, everything is available on her website.

Rhode is an important name for Hailey Bieber

While it might seem like a random name, Rhode has a lot of significance to Hailey Bieber. It is not only her middle name, but it’s also the middle name of her mother and grandmother.

In a Vanity Fair article, she actually credits her mother for her discovering the importance of skincare and passing down her knowledge.

She said, “My skin care goes all the way back to being a kid—getting out of the shower or the bath, and my mom just not letting me leave the bathroom until she, like, drenched me head to toe.”