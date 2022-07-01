Hailey and Justin Bieber spotted heading to church for first time since canceled shows

Justin and Hailey Bieber were seen heading into a church service on Wednesday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The Holy singer Justin Bieber was seen heading to church alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber, in one of the first outings since his recent diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 28-year-old megastar shared his struggle with the syndrome, which caused him to have partial face paralysis with followers in early June. The singer has since announced that all upcoming shows on his Justice World Tour in early July will be postponed until further notice.

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted heading to church in style

The celebrity duo, who officially tied the knot in 2018, were seen holding hands as they walked into a Churchome church service in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Justin sported a long, black tee shirt with a matching coat and light grey sweatpants. He completed his look with a silver chain, a pair of chunky white sneakers, and a backwards blue baseball cap.

Hailey appeared to rock a white crop top underneath a black leather jacket with a pair of cutoff jean shorts. She also comfortably wore a pair of Adidas sneakers, and the two both finished off their looks with reflective sunglasses.

Justin Bieber canceled tour shows due to diagnosis

The Yummy singer has been keeping a low profile since sharing his most recent health struggle that left him with facial paralysis. On June 10, Justin shared his first video with Instagram followers to directly show his fans the effect that Ramsay Hunt syndrome had on his face.

After receiving some backlash from canceling shows earlier in June due to his sickness, Bieber shared the video to show how serious the condition was by demonstrating his inability to move the right side of his face.

“For those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them,” Justin said. “This is pretty serious, as you can see, I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

Shortly after, the Instagram page for Justin’s current tour shared the news that all remaining shows through the beginning of July would be postponed due to Justin’s recovery.

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” the page wrote after sharing the cancellation details.

As of now, no further information has been disclosed as to when Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour will continue.