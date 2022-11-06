Hailey and Justin Bieber step out for a recent grocery run in comfortable streetwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Although it may have been a normal day of errands for celebrity duo Hailey and Justin Bieber, the two still took the streets in nothing short of stylish streetwear.

Both Hailey and Justin have been known to kill it in the fashion game as individuals, and as a married couple, the bar has been raised to an entirely new level.

Recently, the two were seen keeping things casual in trendy loungewear as they grabbed a few groceries and cups of coffee at Maru Cafe in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

Justin chose to rock a colorful outfit for their morning run while Hailey rocked an all-white, monochromatic look.

The Peaches singer showed off his style with a teal crewneck sweatshirt that had “Aspen Tennis” written on the front, as well as a pair of khaki pants that featured earth-toned square patches. He accessorized his look with a bright pink beanie, white sunglasses, and an iced coffee and water cup in each hand.

Over to his left, Hailey was spotted in a matching sweat set that still managed to show off the model’s signature toned physique.

Hailey Bieber rocks a cropped sweatshirt for coffee run with Justin Bieber

Hailey’s sweatpants had a looser, comfier fit, while her zip-up sweatshirt was tighter and cropped just above her belly button. The Rhode skincare founder was also seen holding a hot coffee, a small brown paper bag, and an espresso cup with what appeared to be a sugared rim around the top.

Both Hailey and Justin opted for comfortable sneakers to finish off their attire — they were just grabbing java and groceries, after all.

Hailey and Justin Bieber rock comfortable streetwear for a morning coffee run. Pic credit: SL, Terma/BACKGRID

When Hailey isn’t getting her steps in by grabbing coffee in the morning, however, she prefers to get her heart rate up with different exercises and workout classes.

How Hailey Bieber’s fitness routine keeps her in shape

While appearing on the Women’s Health Going For Goal podcast, Hailey dished on what exactly she does to keep her figure in tip top shape — especially as someone who has been in the limelight recently.

As a former ballet dancer, Hailey said that Pilates is one of her favorites, due to the fact that “it’s very elongating.”

“A lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance,” she said.

As for a more hard-hitting workout, she prefers to get her blood pumping in a boxing class. She explained, “I really like boxing for cardio. And I’ll do a couple of sessions a week in the gym, weight training and cardio.”

She also said that exercising is not only important for keeping her body strong, but it keeps her mind just as healthy as well.