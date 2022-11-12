Hailee Steinfeld looks incredible for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

American singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld is back.

The Love Myself singer has been on a well-deserved break from movies and music, but now she is returning and giving her fans a sneak peek of what this new musical era will sound like.

Back in April of this year, she teased a song titled Coast, which she later released in July, and just now, in November, she decided to make a music video for it.

For the video, she went to the beach and wore colorful fits. One of them was a matching bra and miniskirt full of different colors and patterns that give off ’80s vibes.

Her hair is now super long and has a beautiful caramel tone at the ends. This time, it was styled into slight beach waves, and she chose a similar shade for her eyeshadow, keeping her makeup more on the nude and natural tones.

The actress accessorized with blue earrings and big bracelets of the same color. She showed her pretty and fresh manicure as she snapped some mirror selfies that she later shared with her almost 20 million followers on Instagram.

Hailee Steinfeld partners with Core Hydration

Right around the time Hailee was teasing her latest single, she was starting a partnership with the premium water brand Core Hydration.

The singer is the face of their latest campaign, including her song Coast, and was used on the commercial.

She looked beautiful wearing a long-sleeved blue top with a matching skirt as she held the Core water bottle and later announced on her Instagram the new partnership.

Hailee Steinfeld talks about Coast and her new musical era

The 25-year-old is mainly known for her hit songs Love Myself, Starving, and Let Me Go.

The last time she released some music was in 2020 when she released her EP called Half Written Story. She talked to Stereogum about what this project was originally going to be, as well as how much she has grown musically ever since.

“[It] was originally supposed to be one of two parts – it’s half the story – but I very quickly felt as though I got off my chest what I needed to with that EP. … I wanted to go from this place that I’d been in with Half Written Story, which was incredibly sad and lost and frustrated and angry and confused, to quite the opposite of all those things.”