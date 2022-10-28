Hailee Steinfeld shows off her new killer nails as she poses in a red crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hailee Steinfeld wowed fans as she showed off her incredible figure in a red crop top.

The Hollywood star also stole the show thanks to her impressive and cute nails, from Impress Manicure.

When she’s not starring in Hollywood blockbusters or writing and releasing music, the superstar can often be found dressed to impress, thanks to her impeccable style.

From daring red carpet ensembles to keeping it cute and casual, Hailee knows how to serve a wow-worthy look.

Taking to her Instagram last night, the 25-year-old uploaded a pic of her latest ensemble and it did not disappoint.

The Oscar-nominated actress rocked a killer manicure and beamed to the camera as she gave a special shoutout to her nail’s brand.

Hailee Steinfeld wows in a red crop top

Posing in front of the mirror, Hailee donned a wide-sleeved, safari-style, cropped jacket that showed off her toned stomach and incredible figure.

The gorgeous maroon color of the jacket was a good choice, as it perfectly complemented Hailee’s glowing skin.

The jacket was also adorned with oversized button details, adding a touch of sophistication to the look.

The Pitch Perfect star’s makeup was on point, like always. She opted for a nude glossy lip, red-winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes.

She completed the chic ensemble with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her beautiful brunette tresses were tied up in a stylish bun, with strands cascading down the side of her face.

As the brunette beauty held the camera in front of the mirror, her killer nails were on show. Each nail was covered in a white base and had a razor-sharp point that was black.

The singer’s impressive nails were from Impress Manicure, to whom the star gave a shoutout in the caption.

Hailee wrote, “Last night supporting my dear friend @tombachik and these new @impressmanicure nails! Y’all better get your hands on these quick!”

Hailee Steinfeld’s sunglasses brand

Hailee shot to fame in 2010 after her role in the critically acclaimed western drama movie True Git.

Shortly after, renowned fashion house Prada snapped up the then 14-year-old Hailee to front their autumn/winter 2011 Miu Miu campaign.

Dozens of fashion campaigns and Oscar nominations later, the superstar has also co-founded a sunglasses brand called Prive Revaux.

Harpers Bazaar reports that Hailee signed onto the brand in 2017 with fellow actors Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson, and Jeremy Piven.

She has said that Prive Revaux shades are “cool, trend-led frames that are high quality but won’t break the bank.”

“We were very inspired by the idea of making a luxury eyewear brand that is affordable but more importantly well-made,” Hailee revealed.