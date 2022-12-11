Hailee Steinfeld is stunning in a see-through birthday dress as she sparkles and shines on her very special day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hailee Steinfeld celebrated her birthday in style with a completely sheer dress that showed off her white underwear and bra.

The actress and singer, best known for her roles in films like Pitch Perfect 2 and True Grit, has her 26th birthday on December 11, which falls on a Sunday.

But, like many young people, a Sunday birthday entails a birthday weekend.

Hailee started the festivities on Friday night, looking fabulous and happy with a gorgeous and fashionable dress. A group of her closest friends joined Hailee for her birthday celebration, and her crew documented the special day.

Hailee posted several pictures of the event on her Instagram Stories, re-sharing images from the eventful night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It looked like Hailee had fun and let her hair down, which was a well-deserved break for the hardworking actress.

Hailee Steinfeld sparkles in sheer birthday dress

She glittered and sparkled with a spaghetti strap dress made of glittery mesh, as any birthday girl should.

Underneath the see-through number, Hailee donned a white push-up bra and high-waisted white underwear so that she showed skin but still kept things classy.

Pic credit: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

The first shot, posted on makeup artist and friend Patrick Ta’s IG Story, showed him and the birthday girl in a balloon-filled lounge. Hailee hugged her pal and blew the camera a kiss with a stunning smoky eye and dangling diamond earrings.

Hailee’s hair featured soft curls and a side part, which allowed her makeup and ear diamonds to get some attention.

Pic credit: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Another shot showed Hailee with the 16-year-old actress and fellow Marvel star Xochitl Gomez. The image allowed fans to see the front of Hailee’s sheer dress.

With Hailee’s official birthday tomorrow, she could have more celebrations in store tonight.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Core Hydration secret

Hailee Steinfeld has glowing skin, which may partially be attributed to her partnership with Core Hydration, a pH-balanced water made of recyclable plastic.

Hailee spoke with Elite Daily to share her beauty secrets and life hacks that have kept her grounded, even with her hectic schedule.

She also discussed her partnership with Core Hydration.

Hailee said, “What I love so much about my partnership with Core Hydration is that it has truly served as the perfect reminder to myself that it is so important to make a conscious effort to stay balanced in all aspects of life.”

She continued, “Taking time for myself and checking in with myself constantly.”

Some of Hailee’s tips included reading before bed and not checking her phone until after she did her morning skincare and walked her dogs.