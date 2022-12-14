Hailee Steinfeld showed off her curves in another stunning ensemble to celebrate her birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Hailee Steinfeld has appeared to be reveling in her recent birthday celebrations as the star continued to mark turning 26.

The Bumblebee actress, who had audiences everywhere stunned with her breakthrough performance in the 2010 film True Grit, rang in her big day on December 10, a day before her actual birthday, leaving jaws dropping as she wowed in a super sheer, sparkly gown that revealed her underwear.

Sharing another series of incredible pics to her social media page today, Hailee looked to still be enjoying her time in the sun as she sizzled in another sensual ensemble.

Starting off with a shot from her middle up, Hailee gave the camera an air kiss as she smashed her mauve lips together and kept her eyes closed.

She left her enviably-long hair down to cascade over her shoulders and bust, leaving the main part of the sheer, lacy, black lingerie top she donned visible on her upper half.

A chunky, silver necklace clung closely to her throat, seeming to nearly match a silver, floral broach that decorated the middle of her chest where the garment’s hemline curved down along her sternum.

Hailee Steinfeld sizzles in sheer lingerie

Hailee showed off more of her daring look in snap number two, going for a zoomed-out angle as she let fans see that her outfit consisted mostly of just the sexy negligee and not a lot else.

With its thigh-skimming skirted bottom allowing hints of her legs to shine through, Hailee concealed the rest of her body with stylish knee-high boots, which likely had a heel, though the backs were not visible.

The top of the boots angled slightly on one side of each, providing the look with a more fashionable vibe.

With the photo capturing Hailee’s entire physique, it was clear that the starlet also sported lacy elbow gloves that matched her top perfectly.

Snap number three had Hailee showing off her playful side as she popped on a black blazer to give a coy gaze at the photographer while curving her fingers around the coat’s collar.

In her second-to-last shot, the actress and singer opted to take her coat off, tilting her head to the side slightly while looking away.

Hailee’s final picture had the star wearing the jacket again as she leaned against a wall to prop one gloved hand against her head.

When the actress isn’t working on her musical career, honing her acting chops in front of the cameras, or ringing in her birthday, Hailee makes sure to devote her extra time to her partnership with Core Hydration.

Hailee Steinfeld partners with Core Hydration, talks about self-care routine

Hailee took some time out of her busy schedule to chat with Elite Daily about her self-care routines and affiliation with Core Hydration after signing with the company earlier this year.

“For me, self-care depends on my work situation at the time. It’s constantly evolving and adapting to whatever it is I’m in need of. I think a huge thing for me is staying hydrated,” Hailee explained, alluding to her partnership with the water company.

Aside from staying hydrated, Hailee said that exercising is the number two most important thing she does daily, saying that she often dreads working out but loves the feeling she gets when she is finished.

As for working with Core Hydration, Hailee looked to come by being the famous face of the brand with ease, with the brand’s Vice President of Brand Marketing Kelli Freeman giving a glowing explanation of the company’s decision to choose her.

“Hailee truly understands the importance of staying balanced and hydrated during her busiest of days to ensure she’s maintaining her mental and physical health and wellness. Hailee is on a mission to raise awareness about the importance of finding balance, making her an ideal ambassador for Core,” Kelli shared in a publicized statement, as reported by Cision PR Newswire.

Per PR Newswire, Core’s goal is to provide the public with not just plain water, but a hydrating liquid that aims to balance out a person’s pH levels with its host of electrolytes and minerals.

As an added bonus, Core sells the water in 100% recycled bottles that are the perfect shape and size for an active person on the go.

In her campaign clip for the company, Hailee talked up the brand, saying, “I am excited to partner with Core Hydration on the ‘Find Your Core’ campaign. Throughout my career, maintaining balance has been a key pillar, and it is refreshing to collaborate with a company that understands this importance.”

Core Hydration bottles can currently be found for sale at a variety of stores such as Walmart, Smith’s, and Target, with sizes ranging from 16.9 ounces all the way up to 44 ounces and prices set at a reasonable $2-$10 range.