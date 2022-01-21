Hailee Steinfeld shows off her stunning figure in a sexy bikini hybrid with revealing side cut-out

Hailee Steinfeld dominated Instagram with a smoking hot swimwear pic as she showed off her insane curves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hailee Steinfeld has broken the internet with her latest post on Instagram.

Hailee Steinfeld sizzled in a sexy part-bikini, part-one piece swimsuit

The stunning Hawkeye show starlet, who turned 25 in December, had fans shook when she shared a sizzling snap of herself clad in a sexy bikini hybrid swimsuit with a revealing side cut-out.

Hailee absolutely dominated social media with her insanely fit physique as she posed with her head slightly tilted back and her hands combing through her long, brunette locks.

The actress’ choice of swimwear was truly what caught her followers’ attention, however, as the part-bikini, part cut-out, part one-piece suit showed off her flawless figure in an eye-catching pic.

The colorfully striped swimsuit hugged Hailee’s body, showing off plenty of skin with its asymmetrical shape.

On the left side, the hybrid started off as a bikini-style top which then connected mid-chest with a ring that linked the two sides together.

The suit then quickly morphed on the right side into a one-shouldered, semi-one piece that ran down to her hip while the left side remained open to reveal a very toned core.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans flocked to Hailee’s Instagram page to comment on the sultry look

Fans were quick to dash to the star’s social media page to share their love for the hot photo, racking up a whopping 2 million likes and more than 16,000 comments.

Pic credit: Instagram@haileesteinfeld

“Ariana was right when she said that God is a woman,” wrote one stunned fan.

Others joined in, quipping, “JAW ON THE FLOOR,” “jeeeeeeez😍 my favorite photo. most beautiful girl,” and “Sheeeesh 🔥🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: Instagram@haileesteinfeld

Such sexy posts are not super common for the actress but a scroll through her Instagram page reveals a handful of eye-popping snaps for fans to enjoy.

Pic credit: Instagram@haileesteinfeld

Nine weeks ago, Hailee wowed with her cover for Cosmopolitan magazine, donning a see-through, sparkly, silver gown.

The incredible dress ended just below her thighs and allowed circles of skin to shine through as an array of cut-outs adorned the entire length of the gown’s side.

True to the headline on the cover, Hailee certainly seems to be having her big moment in the Hollywood sunshine.

After getting her start with a knock-out role in the film True Grit when she was 14, a role she auditioned for eight times before nabbing it, Hailee only saw her star continue to rise as the years went on.

The actress has since added credits such as Pitch Perfect 3, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse as the voice of Gwen Stacy, and can now be seen in the Jeremy Renner-led Marvel spin-off show Hawkeye, where she portrays character Kate Bishop.