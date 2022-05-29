Hailee Steinfeld shows off cleavage and legs in black minidress

Hailee Steinfeld seen at a Savage X Fenty Show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Hailee Steinfeld proves she is body goals as she flaunts her toned legs in a black minidress.

The 25-year-old actress shared stills from a recent photoshoot to the delight of her Instagram followers.

The award-winning actress and singer recently attended the Formula One 2022 Miami Grand Prix and was seen hanging out with tennis star Serena Williams.

Hailee Steinfeld stuns in a black minidress

Hailee shared several stills from a photoshoot with fashion photographer Yu Tsai.

In the caption, the Hawkeye actress wrote: “interlude…” alongside a series of four photos.

The beautiful actress flaunted her long legs in a black minidress with matching high heels and a hairband. The IG post garnered more than 1.3 million likes from her more than 18 million followers.

Steinfeld recently set hearts racing with her sultry black dress at the 2022 SAG Awards earlier this year.

She shared photos of the dress on her Instagram page, expressing her excitement about attending the star-studded event.

“SAG Awards 22’ feeling so grateful to be included in such a beautiful evening filled with so much love, respect & passion.”

The Arcane star hit the red carpet in a unique black dress by Miu Miu.

The risqué outfit featured a streamlined floor-length skirt and broad shoulder straps.

It also featured a plunging neckline and a cleavage-baring cutout similar to a push-up bra.

Hailee Steinfeld’s father is her personal trainer

Steinfeld opened up about the secrets to her toned physique, revealing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019 that she manages 3,000 crunches per day.

In an interview with Delish, she revealed her father taught her how to kickbox when growing up.

“It took me so long to get it right, but now, I’ve been doing it for so long that I didn’t think anything of it,” Steinfeld said.

She also believes in getting at least 15 minutes of exercise daily to maintain her toned physique.

“I try to devote at least 15 minutes a day to getting some sort of physical activity in, whether it’s riding a bike, taking a walk, even just walking around in my backyard for 15 minutes,” she said in an interview via Women’s Health, adding: “Just something to get some fresh air and the blood pumping.”

Due to her active lifestyle, which includes dancing along with her workout routine, she also revealed she enjoys comfort food such as pancakes, a bowl of pasta, or a burger.