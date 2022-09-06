Hailee Steinfeld shows off abs in crop top and floral suit

Hailee with an amazing brown smokey eye look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Hailee Steinfeld is showing off her amazing physique in a crop top and floral suit.

We all know and love Hailee Steinfield and her music. She has really famous hits like Love Myself and Starving.

But she has proven time and time again that she is also someone worth looking at when it comes to fashion.

The American actress and singer showed her Instagram followers how well she takes care of herself and her physique by posing in a white crop top and a very interesting floral suit.

Posing against a wall, Steinfeld lets us admire the incredible and not-so-common floral pattern of her silk blazer and pants.

She looks stunning showing off her abs and incredible hair and makeup.

Hailee Steinfeld shows off her abs

Steinfeld shared two pictures and one video. The first picture shows the gorgeous yellow floral blazer with mid-length rolled-up sleeves. We can see two squinted flowers in the front of the blazer with a black background to allow the colors to pop.

The matching pants are what steal the spotlight, though, as we can see numerous amount of different-sized flowers and colors. And at the very bottom, a portion of the pants remain black, to match the blazer.

She completed this look with very unique pointy red heels.

In the third picture of this post, she takes the blazer off to really show off her hard work at the gym. Steinfeld has shown multiple times her workouts on Instagram, as well as some incredible bikini pictures.

Her wavy blonde hair and golden makeup only make the singer stand out more.

Adding a white cotton crop top underneath this floral suit makes the outfit look more casual, which is perfect for the interviews she did that day.

Hailee Steinfeld releases a new awaited single

It’s been a long two years without any new music from Hailee, but she recently took Instagram to tell her followers how happy she was with her new single Coast, a collaboration with Anderson .Paak, being finally out.

In this post she said: “It’s been a hell of a ride getting here… THANK YOU for your patience, your love and support.”

The Pitch Perfect actress told Dork: “I am so happy to finally be able to share Coast with the world. This song is deeply personal to me and was influenced by my California roots and the music I grew up listening to with my family.”