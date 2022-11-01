Hailee Steinfeld rocks red crop top and matching skirt in mirror selfie

Hailee Steinfeld looks beautiful, smiling for the camera with long lashes and a nude lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

The Love Myself singer Hailee Steinfeld hasn’t been as active on social media or music in the past recently.

From the look of things, she is getting her new album ready and perfecting it to hopefully release it to the world soon.

But once in a while, she makes an appearance and shows off her incredible fashion sense as well as her physique in gorgeous looks.

Recently she did just that. Steinfeld stunned, wearing an all-red outfit.

First, she started with a dark red cropped blouse to show a little skin. She layered it with a super cool, chic, cropped jacket of a brighter tone with black and red belt-like strips falling from her writs and back.

She matched this jacket with a long tight skirt that adjusted to her body perfectly.

Hailee Steinfeld looks incredible in an all-red outfit

Hailee opted for a pair of shiny black leather stiletto heels for shoewear.

Her brown hair with blond ends was up in a bun with some front pieces framing her face. The actress decided to add a little extra color to her makeup by doing her inner corner eyeliner in the same color as her outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Steinfeld looked beautiful snapping a mirror selfie that she later posed on her Instagram, which is not too far from reaching 20 million followers.

Hailee Steinfeld talks about her relationship with Prada

The 25-year-old has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time.

Despite her young age, she has received a lot of nominations for big awards like the Academy Awards, Critic’s Choice Movie Awards, and even a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Steinfeld began acting when she was only ten years old, appearing in several short films. But outside her acting and musical projects, she is also known for her incredible fashionable moments, and it is always nice to look back at her old red carpet looks and her more recent ones and to see how much her style has changed.

She has collaborated with brands like Balmain, Louis Vuitton, etcetera. She talked about her relationship with the world-renowned fashion brand Prada. When she was only 14 years old, the brand booked her for their Miu Miu 2011 campaign.

Now, Steinfeld is focusing on her music and waiting to finish her long-awaited album.