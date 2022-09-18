Hailee Steinfeld in plunging top knows what she wants

Hailee Steinfeld at the Bumblebee Press Line at the Comic-Con International. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Hailee Steinfeld wowed her Instagram followers by sharing an alluring photo set.

Her 19.6 million followers received a three-photo carousel of the Hawkeye actress in a suggestive yet fashionable top that obviously might break hearts.

In the photoset, Hailee is wearing what appears to be a green satin collared top with floral print designs.

Her cuff links are unbuttoned but the dress has zero buttons down the middle. What is present instead are strings to connect both sides of the top.

However, the singer and actress has it tied loosely down the center revealing the middle of her bare chest and stomach.

She captions the photo with, “baby all i wanna do is.. 💗”

Hailee Steinfeld knows what she wants

Beyond the sizzling top, Hailee has her wavy hair down, sporting some highlights to give her some vibrancy.

She has on dark eyeliner and pink lipstick, and in one photo her lips are playfully puckered.

The actress has her nails done and is rocking four gold rings on the wedding finger— though she is not married.

While the caption might be mysterious, she clearly knows what she wants. What does it mean?

Does she want love because she ended it with the heart? Does she want somebody’s attention? Does she want a Klondike bar? We do not know. Whatever the case, she looks stunning while expressing herself.

But that is not all going on with Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee Steinfeld launches long-awaited single

Hailee has been absent from the music industry for a couple of years now.

It’s not surprising considering the singer and actress recently stepped into the role of Kate Bishop for Marvel. Playing Hawkeye’s number two is a major time commitment, especially when TikTok drama is involved.

Well, as she indicated over the summer, fans of her music can feast on a new single.

The new track titled Coast is a riffed island vibe jam that features Anderson Peak.

She made the announcement about the new single writing, “It’s been a hell of a ride getting here… THANK YOU for your patience, your love and support.”

Hailey elaborates on the support she felt adding, “I felt every bit of it during this crazy process and reminded myself of it constantly in moments of self-doubt.“

She further thanked many who were involved with the new single and remarked how she sees the upcoming music as a “new beginning.“

Coast can be heard on all major music streaming platforms right now.