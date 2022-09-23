Hailee Steinfeld goes braless in plunging suit

Hailee Steinfeld at the Apple TV+ Dickinson Season 3 Premiere. Pic credit: @imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Hailee Steinfeld wowed her followers in a brand new photo set.

The singer and actress posted a carousel of pictures where she is seen wearing a velvet suit.

The dark gray suit plunges to the singer’s chest, where she has fastened only three buttons to cover her braless figure underneath. It then opens again to expose part of her midriff.

The suit looks soft to the touch and is embellished with silver sparkle detailing, forming a floral pattern across the jacket and lined with a dark pom-pom style trim.

In another of the photos uploaded, Hailee poses in a full-length snap of the outfit showing flared, dark gray trousers which match the luxurious velvet of the suit jacket.

The Hawkeye actress wears black, open-toe platform shoes on her feet which show her toenails which are neatly painted in a dark shade to match the color theme.

She looked directly into the camera for a close-up, holding her silky caramel tresses in a high ponytail above her head.

Sporting a winged eyeliner look and some rosy blush on her cheeks, she finishes off the look with some large, silver twisted hoop earrings.

As fans swipe through the photo set, she can be seen playfully winking at the camera as she poses for another snap.

Music amps and technical equipment hooked up to dozens of colorful wires take center stage in the final photograph, perhaps hinting at some more new music on the way.

Hailee Steinfeld releases new single

Hailee recently released a new single after a long two years away from recording.

The singer launched a track named Coast, collaborating with rapper and songwriter Anderson Paak.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “It’s been a hell of a ride getting here… THANK YOU for your patience, your love and support.”

The Pitch Perfect actress told Dork, “I am so happy to finally be able to share Coast with the world. This song is deeply personal to me and was influenced by my California roots and the music I grew up listening to with my family.”

The post received a lot of love from fans, with over 300k followers liking the video in support and commenting their thoughts underneath.

Marvel hero and Hawkeye co-star Jeremy Renner left a comment of fire emojis and emoji hands giving applause, with her brother Griffin doing similar.

Pic credit: @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Hailee Steinfeld shows off her abs in floral suit

Hailee again proves she is a pro at rocking a two-piece suit as she stuns fans in a recent picture posted on her Instagram feed.

Posing against a wall, she stood with hands in her pockets, modeling an elegant floral suit.

She paired the silk blazer and pants with a white crop top underneath, giving the look a slightly more casual feel while still looking highly fashionable.

The cream-colored suit featured a variety of flowers that made up the pattern, with a black collar and cuff providing some contrast to the busyness of the print.

A portion of her pants legs are black at the bottom to match the blazer, and we can see some pointed red heels poking out from underneath the material, giving the outfit a gorgeous pop of color at the bottom.