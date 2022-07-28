Hailee Steinfeld flashes midriff in a bikini and crop top

Actress Hailee Steinfeld arriving at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Hailee Steinfeld flaunted her chiseled abs in a fashionable cropped t-shirt that she wore over a bikini top.

The Hawkeye star is set to release her highly anticipated single – her first song in about one year.

The Golden Globe Award-nominated actress will return to her voice role as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its sequel, which is set for release in 2023.

Hailee is known for her work ethic in Hollywood, finding success in music and movies.

She also turns heads with her gym-honed body with the help of her father, who is her personal trainer.

The actress is also open about her healthy lifestyle and finding balance with what she eats.

Hailee Steinfeld teases a new song in a crop top

In April, Steinfeld teased a new song titled Coast, which is part of the promotional campaign for her role as a brand ambassador for CORE Hydration.

“Wearing this all week,” she wrote, continuing, “COAST Ft. ANDERSON .PAAK OUT IN 4 DAYS 💙🌴🌊.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a previous Instagram post, Hailee revealed that the upcoming song, which comes out on Friday, is her first in about one year.

“If you’ve been with me for a while you know this has been a long time coming. If you’re new here… I’m about to release my first song in over a year (COAST • 7/29) with one of my favorite artists/someone I’m lucky to call a friend. He’s so sick!! And so is the song!! Bet!!!!”

The 25-year-old actress partnered with the luxury water brand Core Hydration. She told her 19.2 million Instagram followers about the product with the following IG post.

“@core hydration is perfectly balanced to mimic your body’s natural pH, which makes it the perfect partner for any wellness activity🙏🏼 comment below on ways you like to find your balance!🧘🏻‍♀️.”

Hailee explains why dieting is a privilege

In an interview with Women’s Health, the actress and singer spoke about her eating habits, including eating healthy and indulging in snacks.

“It’s all about finding your balance and understanding where you’re coming from that day, and what it is you wanna achieve, and giving yourself grace and patience, and being kind to yourself.” Amen.

Hailee acknowledged that not everyone can afford to be selective about what they eat to maintain their weight and boy goals.

“Eating healthy and taking care of your body isn’t a task,” she says. “It’s actually a luxury to be able to go into a grocery store and pick out the foods that you want to put into your body and be in control of that.”