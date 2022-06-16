Hailee Steinfeld arches her back in a figure-hugging black dress

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Hailee Steinfeld lets her hair flow as she strikes sultry poses in a figure-hugging black dress.

The 25-year-old actress and singer is one of the most hardworking young stars in Hollywood.

She currently stars in the Netflix series Arcane and Disney Plus series Hawkeye opposite Jeremy Renner.

Steinfeld is also set to reprise her role in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which is currently in production.

Hailee Steinfeld arches her back in a figure-hugging dress

The singer sets hearts racing as she shows off her slender figure in a black Jacquemus dress.

The IG post attracted more than 1.8 million views as she rocked the French-designed dress that features a back slit, displaying her toned legs.

Steinfeld oozes sex appeal as she confidently poses in her bathroom before heading out.

Last year, Hailee attended The Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November.

“Such a beautiful evening tonight at the fashion awards in [London] ✨ so grateful to be amongst such an inspiring community of creatives. thanks to @hm for having me- [I] loved collaborating with you & @jasonrembert on this innovative look! 💕,” she wrote in the caption.

She collaborated with H&M, modeling a backless dress on the red carpet.

The True Grit star is known for her vigorous workouts to maintain her toned physique.

She works with her father who is her personal trainer to help keep her abs toned.

Hailee Steinfeld reveals want she wants in a relationship

The stunning actress and singer revealed what she looks for in a romantic partner in an interview with Cosmopolitan in November last year.

“I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine. It’s weird talking about it because it’s been in my head for so long,” she said in the interview, before speaking about her music as well:

“A lot of this music is also about taking control and taking ownership of one’s self. But I also think there’s power in claiming what you want, and maybe what you want is not to be alone.”

Steinfeld doesn’t seem to be dating anyone currently. The busy actress’s social media doesn’t reveal her relationship status and she hasn’t been seen with anyone on a date night.

Her highest-profile relationship was with One Direction singer Niall Horan, who she dated from December 2017 to December 2018. She was previously linked to Cameron Smoller but appears to keep her romantic life private.