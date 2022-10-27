Sunisa Lee poses for a selfie during the Tokyo Olympic Games in August 2021. Pic credit: @sunisalee/Instagram

Sunisa Lee looked amazing as she posted a photo on Instagram for her 1.7 million followers.

The Olympic Gold Medalist wore a navy and white jewel-encrusted leotard, emblazoned with Auburn at the back to represent her University gymnastics team.

The 19-year-old left her hair long and flowing in loose waves as she smiled for the camera looking pretty and natural.

In the photos, she posed impressively, showing off just how flexible she is.

She captioned the post simply with the eagle emoji, to represent the team’s mantra, War Eagle.

Sunisa won her first Olympic gold medal at the 2020 games held in Tokyo in 2021, taking home the first USA win for Individual All-round in women’s gymnastics. Earlier this year, she was also a Dancing with the Stars contestant, placing fifth in the competition.

Olympic Gold Medalist Sunisa Lee wins Sportswoman of the Year

Following on from her Olympic win last year, this month Sunisa has also won the title of Women’s Sports Foundation’s Individual Sportswoman of the Year.

She posted a gorgeous photo on social media of her accepting her award at the glamorous ceremony and looked stunning wearing a black strapless dress.

She paired her sophisticated look with black heels with sparkly straps that snaked up her ankles, a crystalized bag and a classic black blazer.

Sunisa wrote an excited caption about how important the win was to her, saying, “it is truly an honor to receive the @womenssportsfoundation sportswomen of the year award at their #WSFAnnualSalute 🤍 it was an honor to be surrounded by such powerful women. i’m so excited for the future ahead for women in sports, this is just the beginning.”

Sunisa Lee looks cute and casual in NYC

Sunisa was born and currently resides in Minnesota, but recently she took a trip to New York City.

Earlier this month she posed for photos amongst the neon lights of Times Square, looking like a normal teenager would – unassuming passers-by would never know she was an Olympic gold medalist!

She wore a comfortable and casual look, influenced by the noughties, as is popular with Gen Z right now.

Sunisa smiled for the camera and flicked her long ponytail, wearing an oversized grey hoodie by Chrome Hearts and pairing it with dark cargo pants and white sneakers.

She accessorized her cute look with a pink Prada Re-issue Hobo bag and a silver T-bar necklace by Tiffany & Co.