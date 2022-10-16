Simone Biles at a 2017 award show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Simone Biles recently shared a stunning picture, showing off her toned body in a white halter-neck dress embellished with fluffy feathers.

The gymnast stood in front of a mirror as she snapped the selfie, highlighting her legs, arms, and alluring physique.

The feathered dress wrapped around the famed athlete’s neck and showcased her neckline and shoulders.

Pairing the white dress with matching white heels, bracelets, and white toenail polish, the 25-year-old wore her dark brown hair down and in a side part.

Using one hand to capture the photo, Biles placed her other hand at her side as she posed for the selfie.

Biles posted the image on her Instagram Story, sharing it with her over six million followers on the platform.

Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simon Biles’ summer swimwear styles

This past summer, Biles enjoyed her fun in the sun and looked amazing while doing it.

In July, the Olympic gold medalist was photographed wearing a small black bikini top that showed off her bustline. Sitting on a boat, the Ohio native posed in dark sunglasses as she stared at the crystal blue water surrounding her.

Seemingly on a vacation, Biles also uploaded a photo to her Instagram this past August, showing herself posing near a palm tree and wearing a bright turquoise two-piece bikini set.

Biles’ toned abs were showcased as she glowed and grinned from ear to ear. Referring to her recent engagement, she captioned the picture, “I’m so lucky,” along with a heart and ring emoji.

Simone’s relationship with Jonathan Owens

In 2020, Biles began dating NFL star Jonathan Owens after reportedly matching on the dating app Raya.

The pair quickly appeared inseparable as they were spotted out together and featured on one another’s social media accounts.

This past February, Biles revealed on social media that the Houston Texans player had popped the question, saying on Instagram, “THE EASIEST YES.”

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she continued.

Shortly after, the gymnast and pro football player appeared on The TODAY Show to share intimate details about their relationship.

She revealed that her engagement ring was now her “most prized possession.”

Biles also shared on the program, “I had to wash my hair the other day, and I took it off just in case; I didn’t know if it was gonna get caught or anything. I have to ask my mom like, ‘When do you take it off? Do you ever take it off?’ but it definitely beats a gold medal.”