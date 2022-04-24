Gymnast Simone Biles folds leg in bikini

Simone Biles smiling indoors. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is back in her bikini and winning her Instagram followers over, one like at a time. This weekend, the 25-year-old slipped out of her leotard and into swimwear, even folding a leg as she struck a pose for the camera.

Biles posted for her 6.9 million followers yesterday. The Gold Medal winner was snapped on a chic striped wooden deck while leaning against tall white columns.

Simone Biles stuns in weekend bikini

Simone made sure the camera caught her muscly figure head-to-toe as she stood on her left leg and folded her right one. The Ohio native wowed in a barely-there black bikini with a cute strapless top. The banded top showed the gymnast’s toned upper body, with fans also seeing her sculpted legs.

The social media favorite, also rocking shades, plus her waist-length hair worn down, sent out a soft smile, writing: “One thing about me, imma go on vacation.”

Simone opted out of a geo-tag. The Athleta face is based in Texas but regularly jets out to exotic locations, often with NFL player beau Jonathan Owens. The two have made 2022 headlines for announcing their engagement.

Fans have left Simone over 97,000 likes in under 24 hours.

Simone and Jonathan announced their engagement back in February.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Simone told fans. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!” Jonathan, who met Simone back in 2020, meanwhile, has told his social media followers:

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby,” adding: “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more every day SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are rock-solid

The happy couple proves popular on Instagram. Simone and Jonathan have twinned in Gucci hats and shared their joint spaghetti meals.

Simone continues to make headlines without her beau. Lately, it’s her topless Elle Spain cover turning heads, with a collab with Athleta also in the works. Simone famously ditched Nike for Athleta to focus on a brand with more feminine-strong values.

“It was obviously super neat at that age to sign with such a big brand,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “But now I feel like it’s so much different because I was the one that got to sit down and speak with the team and decide, yes, this is who I want to go forward with, this is the team I want to work with.”