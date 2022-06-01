Gymnast Olivia Dunne in tiny bikini is ‘totally tubular’

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne wowed her followers recently with some very sporty and sexy vacation snaps as she rocked a tiny bikini while surfing the waves of Hawaii. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Olivia Dunne may be most well-known for her time spent on the floor working her athletic body while nailing complex gymnastics moves, but the 19-year-old stunner has ensured that she gets kudos for some other hardcore activities.

In a recent Instagram dump, the Louisiana State University student and All-American honors pro for the 2021 season looked to be enjoying her time away from the gym as she conquered some serious Hawaiian waves.

Olivia wore the tiniest bikini to show off her surfing skills

Earlier this week, Olivia shared some snaps from a recent trip she took to the tropical island. She displayed major surfing prowess while dominating the unpredictable ocean waters of Waikiki Beach.

Olivia could be seen first hanging off her board as she casually gazed off into the horizon, looking more like a model posing for a photoshoot than an athlete just enjoying a break.

The lithe competitor, who has made her mark alongside other gymnast greats like Simone Biles and Nastia Liukin, gave her 1.7 million followers what they really wanted, sharing a stunning snap of herself standing completely upright on her board as she gracefully slid over the waves.

With her hair wet and slicked back away from her face, Olivia’s entire physique was visible in all its toned and trim glory.

In the third pic, the gymnast could be seen pushing her bum outward while sitting at the edge of her surfboard as a friend paddled next to her, both of the girls beaming for the camera.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

The final three snaps showed off Olivia’s body as she playfully jumped up out of the water, balanced while riding another wave, and finally gave a triumphant hands-over-her-head pose while also standing on her board.

Fans were in awe of Olivia’s skills

Captioning the series saying “totally tubular,” Olivia captured the attention of her fans and they came flocking to her page to comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous” wrote one follower, as others joined in saying “so cool,” Okay ms. surfer girl,” and “Queen🔥🔥🔥.”

Some followers seemed to find her post to be candy for the eyes, with one person writing “What id give to be that water” and two others mentioning that she looked like a tasty snack as they said “can i have a cookie 🍪” and “First give cookie.”