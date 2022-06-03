Gymnast Olivia Dunne in orange bikini is thirsty

Olivia Dunne took to her Instagram Stories today to share a sexy clip of herself wearing a tiny orange bikini while staying hydrated. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Olivia Dunne seems to be enjoying her time in the sun lately as she tries her hand at various workouts to keep her lean body staying fit.

The Louisiana State University gymnast may be most well-known for her flexible skills on the gym floor, having snagged the title of All-American Honors Pro at her college last year, but the 19-year-old freshman has made sure to keep her fans aware of her many other athletic talents.

Olivia Dunne stayed hydrated in an orange bikini

The blonde phenomenon, whose handsprings and backward flips rival those of super-gymnast Simone Biles, took to her Instagram page to share a sexy video clip as she worked to stay hydrated.

Livvy, as she is known by on her social media account, posted a flirty, short video snippet to her Instagram Stories today in which she rocked a fitted orange two-piece while holding a blk Water beverage, a drink that is infused with minerals, electrolytes, amino acids, and antioxidants.

In the self-captured clip, Livvy could be seen coyly bringing one leg upwards and back down again as she filmed herself in a nearby mirror.

The first still caught the gymnast in what appeared to be her bedroom, grasping the bottle in her right hand and her phone in the other as her bent knee highlighted her slim silhouette and the tight-fitted bikini top graciously amplified her chest area.

In the second screenshot still, Livvy stood with both her feet on the floor, allowing her massive fan following to enjoy every aspect of her body, putting her flat abs on display and her slender hips on exhibition as the wide-banded bikini bottoms let peek-a-boos of skin to show through in between an array of thick rings.

Livvy recently showed off her surfing skills and toned body in Hawaii

While Livvy appeared to merely be having some fun for her most recent IG Story share, the bombshell had some more serious intentions in mind earlier this week when she shared some sizzling and impressive surfing snaps to her Instagram page.

Putting her wave-riding skills out there for all to see, Livvy proved that she is more than just a star on the gymnastics floor when she dominated the tides of Hawaii’s Waikiki beach and doing it all while once again reminding people of her sylphlike frame.

The pics made a huge splash online, with thousands of people practically running to find articles about the young star’s fun in the sun.

Livvy should return to LSU later in August to begin her sophomore year.