Gymnast Nastia Liukin welcomes Texas summer in bikini

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is right on time for a Hot Girl Summer. The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist stripped down to a tiny bikini to welcome the Texas heat this week, posting for her 1.1 million Instagram followers and in full pool mode.

Liukin was born in Russia but has spent most of her life in the U.S., both in Louisiana and Texas, where she currently resides.

Nastia Liukin sizzles in bikini for Texas heat

Showing off her Gold Medal body, the Moscow native sizzled in selfie mode and backed by pool waters.

Nastia showed off a mean set of abs as she angled a hip while posing in her textured red bikini, going high-cut at the bottoms and flaunting her super-slim and toned legs, plus a golden tan.

While her face was a little chopped off, Nastia still ensured fans got a view of her chiseled bone structure as she glammed up in statement shades.

Taking to her caption as she topped up her tan, the blonde wrote: “It’s (unofficially) summer in texas ☀️ which made me kindaaaa wanna go back to the beach and @casachameleonhotels – so decided to reminisce a bit! link in bio for a blog post + little photo diary about it instead :).”

It’s been bikini game strong for Nastia through much of April, this as she made headlines for jetting out to Costa Rica for a luxurious wellness. Plenty of zen vibes came as she enjoyed a river bath, and there were also plenty of opportunities for fans to see her cute swim looks, including a flower-print two-piece. Liukin later went on her stories to confirm this is the bikini she’d been asked the most about.

Nastia Liukin reveals weight gain after quitting pro gymnastics

Nastia retired at age 22 back in 2012. She later opened up on quitting the beam, telling The Cut: “I felt so lost for a good year. I gained probably 10 to 20 pounds, because when you stop doing something and just go cold turkey your body doesn’t even know what to do. I finally feel like I’ve found my rhythm again. It takes time to figure out what your body needs and what’s best for you both in nutrition and also fitness.”

“I remember walking into a regular gym, not a gymnastics gym, and looking at the equipment and thinking, ‘What are these things?'” she added.

Liukin’s legacy lives on via the annual Nastia Cup, now in its 13th year. Her Instagram is followed by gymnasts including McKayla Maroney and Simone Biles.