Gymnast Nastia Liukin wears only a hat on the beach

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is stunning in only an oversized beach hat as she shows her favorite items on Instagram. The 32-year-old, followed by 1.1 million on the platform, updated her stories on Tuesday with some throwback action, sharing a sun-drenched and shorefront shoot as she revealed where to shop her trendy closet.

Nastia, who boasts five Olympic medals, shared a sun-kissed photo, one digitally edited to show her twice, once on a smartphone and once in the background.

Nastia Liukin stuns sunkissed in only a beach hat

The photo showed the 2008 all-around champion turning her head towards the sun and taking in rays as she posed with closed eyes.

Bravely ditching her clothes but 100% staying safe, Nastia stood with a huge and floppy straw sunhat protecting her modesty, also flashing her toned legs as she topped up her tan.

Wearing her blonde locks swept up into a ponytail, the Volition partner stunned, writing:

“THE SUN HATS YOU need right now,” with a link taking fans to a bio shop.

Fans were redirected to Nastia’s website, where talk spans fashion and beauty to wellness. In a blog post entitled The Sun Hats You Need Right Now, Liukin told fans:

“We all know that sunshine makes you happy, but it’s also the number one culprit of aging skin. So, this summer when you’re basking in the glorious rays of the universe’s biggest star, don’t forget your SPF and sun hat! Lucky for us, there are some of the cutest hats on the market right now — from bucket hats to full on Handmaid’s Tale. Whatever your vibe is, as long as you’re sun safe, you’re golden!”

Nastia Liukin muscling up with brand action

Nastia retired in 2012, but she’s keeping busy. Alongside featuring in the Tokyo Olympics last year as a commentator, the Russian-born star is running her Volition skincare collab and her best-selling APL one. She’s also a Pottery Barn partner, alongside influencing for brands including Olay and Facebook App. Fans did see her kicking off what looked like the start of a dog care brand over the pandemic, but there’s yet to be an announcement.

In 2020, Nastia adopted her pooch, Harley. Last month, celebrating his birthday as she wrote: “My sweet sweet Harley… I can’t believe you are TWO years (and one week) old!!!!…From the very first day I met you, you changed my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined.”

Nastia is followed by gymnasts Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney.