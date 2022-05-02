Gymnast Nastia Liukin swings hip in skimpy spandex

Nastia Liukin smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is swinging a hip while in a skimpy spandex gym look as she shows off both her Gold Medal body and her flawless sense of style.

The 32-year-old five-time Olympic medalist snuck in a quick Instagram story to kick off the week today, posting for her 1.1 million Instagram followers and making sure they know she hits the gym in the latest trends.

Nastia Liukin stuns in Monday spandex look

Shouting out the pandemic’s biggest matching sets one, Nastia posed for a home selfie inside her Dallas, TX property, going leggy and tight and even offering a “tap to shop” situation for anyone keen to purchase her footwear.

The photo showed Nastia posing inside her living room as she flaunted her long and toned legs in tight green bike shorts. The Russian-born star paired her leggy shorts with a matching bralette boasting ruched chest detailing and thin straps, here highlighting her sculpted shoulders.

Hiding her face as she snapped herself in front of a mirror, Nastia added a white baseball cap, plus a funky pair of Nike sneakers with a multicolor colorway. A manicure kept things glam as Nastia wore her blonde locks down and wrote:

“TAP TO SHOP SHOES.”

Nastia Liukin takes a selfie in shorts. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia Liukin has a sell-out sneaker collab with APL

Nastia might have been shouting out Nike, but she’s got her own shoe game going on. In 2021, her APL sneaker collab sold out. Included in the collaboration are the theTechLoom Bliss ($200) and the TechLoom Breeze ($245). Speaking to Footwear News about her venture, Nastia explained:

“The stars represent a commitment to yourself, to your goals and your passions. And even though you don’t really necessarily know or can see the outcome, stars in the sky can be a symbol as your path to your final destination.” Noting her heyday at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Instagram sensation added: “Being part of something so much greater than just myself as an individual and being able to come together with my teammates and our entire country, essentially, with that pressure we felt, to carry the weight of the entire nation on our shoulders with so much pride, I can never express that feeling.”

Nastia also boasts a Celery Green skincare collection, retailed with Volition, this alongside her lucrative Pottery Barn partnership.

Nastia’ Instagram is followed by high-profile gymnasts, including Simone Biles.