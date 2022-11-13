Nastia Liukin showed off her sense of style as the talented gymnast posted on her social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Nastia Liukin has been visiting Los Angeles and looking fashionable, documenting every move on her social media.

The gymnast treated her 1.1 million Instagram followers to a few posts throughout her trip to L.A.

A recent share on her Instagram Stories showed the Russian-born beauty as she posed in a bathroom. She explained in subsequent posts she was on her way out for a night on the town.

The gold medal-winning athlete had a few things on her busy schedule, including celebrating her friend’s birthday and doing a photoshoot.

Her latest post showed the attention to detail she has demonstrated since her Olympic Games days. In true Nastia style, a night on the town meant that she dressed up to show off and show out.

The bronzed beauty entered selfie mode as she got ready in her swanky hotel.

Nastia Liukin wows in plunging look

Nastia went unzipped in a long-sleeve athleisure top which showed she was braless underneath. She paired the spandex top with high-waisted jeans featuring a light wash.

Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia rocked a simple silver necklace and multiple earrings in each ear. She sported glowing skin with bronzed cheeks, mascara, and brushed brows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 33-year-old secured her blonde tresses in her signature top knot.

The gorgeous gymnast has always been a trendsetter in her professional career and personal life. Her ability to mix athletic wear with casual clothing likely stems from years on the mats doing gymnastics for millions of spectators.

Nastia showed off her professional style at the Tokyo Olympics, where she served as a commentator for NBC Sports.

Nastia Liukin’s NBC Sports gig and APL shoe line

Nastia landed a gig with NBC Sports, where she has served as a commentator for the highly-popular Women’s Gymnastics. As a gold medal winner in gymnastics, Nastia was a natural fit thanks to her unique experience and insight into the sport.

Last summer, Nastia’s bright and colorful styles brought life to her NBC job. But as Nastia told PEOPLE, she couldn’t take all the credit for her fabulous fashions.

She explained, “I traveled with six suitcases. I was so lucky that my stylist Gabriela Tena, she actually flew to Dallas for about a week or two before I left for Tokyo.”

She continued, “And we tried on every single look, and we then paired every single look with shoes and accessories and everything.”

Along with commentating, Nastia also has several endorsements, including a shoe line with APL, with fellow gymnast superstar Simone Biles previously wearing her sneakers.

With the 2024 Summer Olympic Games right around the corner, fans can look forward to more fabulous styles from Nastia soon.